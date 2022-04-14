COVID-19: UAE updates travel protocol of unvaccinated Emirati citizens as of April 19

The UAE will replace its journey protocol for unvaccinated Emirati residents as of subsequent Tuesday, permitting those that haven’t obtained common or booster vaccine doses to journey, given they current a adverse PCR take a look at consequence, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) stated on Wednesday.

“The new update stipulates that citizens who have not received regular or booster vaccine doses can travel, provided they present a PCR test result taken within 48 hours before their departure and complete the travel forms in Al Hosn app to ensure their status turns green,” NCEMA spokesperson Dr. Taher Al-Ameri stated.

He added: “We also announce an update to the travel protocol for passengers arriving in the UAE, making unvaccinated individuals aged under 16 exempt from presenting a negative PCR test result upon arrival, provided that they adhere to all relevant preventive measures.”

The spokesman famous that the UAE topped the checklist of nations with a inhabitants of over a million in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, by way of charge of absolutely vaccinated people, based on an index launched by Our World In Data.

“The UAE also ranked second globally in terms of the number of tests conducted per 1,000 people, fourth in terms of vaccinated individuals per 100 people, and first in recipients receiving at least one vaccine dose,” Ameri added.

The UAE ranked tenth globally by way of the variety of exams administered, and ninth by way of lowest dying charge, with the UAE recording zero COVID-19 deaths since March 8, 2022.

