COVID ‘Breathalyzer’ Can Detect Virus In Less Than 5 Minutes, Tests Suggest

BOSTON (CBS) — Researchers have developed a “breathalyzer” that may sniff out the coronavirus.

They have developed a handheld device that, in lower than 5 minutes, can detect modifications within the chemical compounds of exhaled breath and precisely establish folks contaminated with the coronavirus, even when they’re asymptomatic.

They examined the breathalyzer on greater than 500 folks in hospitals and airports in Singapore and located the false-negative and false-positive charges have been just like these of PCR assessments.

They hope at some point the machine may very well be used to shortly display folks gathering in massive numbers.