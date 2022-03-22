COVID cases rising after countries ‘abruptly’ eased measures, says WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has criticised a number of European international locations for “abruptly” easing COVID-19 restrictions.

According to the WHO, the variety of new COVID-19 circumstances remains to be on the rise in 18 of the area’s 53 international locations.

Dr. Hans Kluge, the WHO Director for Europe, stated he was “vigilant” concerning the present pandemic state of affairs on the continent, however remained “optimistic”.

“The countries where we are seeing a particular increase are the UK, Ireland, Greece, Cyprus, France, Italy and Germany,” Kluge stated at a press convention in Moldova.

“These countries have lifted restrictions abruptly from ‘too much’ to ‘not enough’,” he added.

According to WHO information, the variety of new infections in Europe had fallen sharply after the tip of January however has rebounded because the starting of March.

Epidemiologists have blamed the rise in circumstances on the brand new Omicron sub-variant BA.2, which is about 30% extra contagious — however no more harmful.

In the final seven days, greater than 5.1 million new circumstances and 12,496 deaths have been recorded in WHO Europe.

But Kluge famous that “there is a very high level of immunity” in opposition to the virus as a consequence of vaccinations charges and former infections.

“We will have to live with COVID for some time to come, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get rid of the pandemic,” he said.

The WHO has referred to as on European governments to proceed defending “vulnerable citizens” and supply entry to new antiviral medicine for extra international locations.