COVID cracks West Australian regions, forces 90 mine workers into isolation

Curtin University infectious illness knowledgeable Archie Clements likened WA's remoted mining fly-in fly-out camps to islands that have been "very vulnerable places during pandemics." "They are good at keeping infection out, but if the infection gets in it tends to sweep through the entire population and incapacitate them," he stated. And with Omicron's excessive transmissibility, Professor Clements rated the prospect of an outbreak fully shutting down operations as extremely doubtless. Under WA's vaccine mandate, all employees on WA mine websites have to be absolutely vaccinated.

WA has not but transitioned to new shut contacts guidelines, with shut contacts nonetheless required to isolate for 14 days. Premier Mark McGowan outlined on Friday that when the state has reached a sure caseload, employees in vital roles together with these required for the continued operation of mines and gasoline amenities won't need to isolate if they're an in depth contact with out signs. Instead, they have to return a transparent speedy antigen check end result every day. 'Casual contacts' will even be disregarded below the brand new system. It shouldn't be but identified, nevertheless, when WA's caseload will rise excessive sufficient to set off the brand new regime.