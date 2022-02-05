Covid-crushed Phoenix nipped by ‘Cats

South East Melbourne misplaced its coach and 4 key gamers on the eve of its conflict with the Perth Wildcats. It didn’t finish properly for the Phoenix.

Billed because the battle of the NBL’s top-three early-MVP candidates and most-prolific scorers, a younger Wildcat with NBA prospects and a well-known foe stole the present from a Covid-depleted South East Melbourne in its first dwelling sport at John Cain Arena in almost two months.

Wildcats Bryce Cotton, Vic Law and Phoenix ahead Mitch Creek are seen as the boys main the MVP race.

Watch Every Game of the 21/22 NBL Season Live & On-Demand with ESPN on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start Your Free Trial >

Early on, it appeared like it might be the Phoenix star’s night time, his six first-quarter factors main South East Melbourne to a 12-point lead on the break. Cotton and Law missed their first seven pictures earlier than the previous bought on board half method by the second quarter.

It sparked one thing within the three-time MVP, he and Wildcats younger gun Luke Travers instrumental in a game-changing 21-0 run within the second quarter that undid South East Melbourne’s begin.

Assistant Judd Favell was a late call-up on Friday night time for coach Simon Mitchell, who, together with 4 different phoenix gamers, missed by Covid protocols.

Flavell refused to make use of the late scratchings as an excuse, saying the Phoenix had sufficient time to organize.

He mentioned his aspect misplaced its method within the second quarter, turning the ball over, giving up offensive rebounds and placing the Wildcats on the free throw line.

“That second term was obviously where the game was separated,” Flavell mentioned.

“When we look back on the game, there’s a bunch of different things we can nitpick on and pull apart.

“Things that we could control … things in our hands.

“We needed to tidy up and we failed on that front.

At halftime, the chorus of boos was an indicator of dissatisfaction with the referees during the Wildcats’ run.

First, an interpretation of an unsportsmanlike foul that could only be described as ticky-tack when Qi half stuck his hand in the cookie jar near his own hoop. He was met with a severe penalty. Letter of the law? Better basketball minds can decide. Then, a late whistle pinged Creek for a foul on Law and, on the ensuing play, a foul was called in a rebounding contest that sent Brandon Ashley and Jesse Wagstaff sprawling to the floor.

Phoenix were up by seven, 36-31, before the Qi unsportsmanlike. Fifty-one seconds later, they were down by three. That’s as big a momentum sucker as you can get on a basketball court.

Flavell would not be drawn on the unsportsmanlike foul but said some of the calls “hurt” as Phoenix tried to quell the Perth run.

Once Cotton will get his tail up, he’s very arduous to cease.

The Perth star completed the sport with 21 factors and 6 assists, whereas his working mate Travers confirmed why there may be NBA curiosity within the 20-year-old with a game-high 24 factors to go along with seven rebounds.

Phoenix was best-served by Xavier Munford, who had 18 factors, whereas Creek had 17 and 9 rebounds.

With Perth out the best way, the Phoenix are in a troublesome stretch of 4 video games in 9 days, with the Hawks in Wollongong on Monday, earlier than dwelling video games in opposition to the Sydney and Tasmania later within the week. A grand ultimate rematch subsequent Saturday awaits Perth, who will face Melbourne United at John Cain Arena

‘Nix Covid crisis

The NBL has previously cancelled games where multiple players were impacted by Covid protocols but this one went ahead with the Phoenix missing captain Kyle Adnam and contributors Cam Gliddon, Reuben Te Rangi and Dane Pineau. It left the Phoenix rotation short and forced big minutes into their starters, including Izayah Le’afa, in his first sport again from a bout of Covid himself.

NBL1 gun made good

Lachie Barker, referred to as up as a Covid substitute, did his finest Adnam impersonation, netting factors and offering the Phoenix with a set off the bench. His contested bucket within the lane late within the first quarter produced his first NBL factors and moments later he drilled a three-pointer from the nook to stipulate his class. The Phoenix are deep at guard, however the second-tier star did his future NBL hopes no hurt on this one, ending with 11 factors

NBL not pleased with Hodgson suspension

The NBL hierarchy has determined Hodgson deserves greater than a one-match ban for his double strike on Sydney King Dejan Vasiljevic final week. It has appealed its impartial tribunal’s determination to impose a three-match suspension, with two of these suspended. Hodgson will know his destiny within the subsequent 48 hours, with a full tribunal to listen to the case, ought to the enchantment be granted.

SCOREBOARD

South East Melbourne Phoenix 101-79 Perth Wildcats

John Cain Arena

Crowd: 3727

Phoenix

Munford: 18 factors,

Creek: 17 factors, 9 rebounds

Wildcats

Travers: 24 factors, 7 rebounds

Cotton: 21 factors, 6 assists