COVID forces cancellation of Broome Air Raid events

All occasions scheduled to happen to commemorate the eightieth anniversary of the Broome Air Raids have been cancelled as a result of dangers associated to COVID-19 and ex-Tropical Cyclone Anika.

The Shire of Broome had deliberate a particular ceremony at Bedford Park on the morning of March 3 to commemorate eightieth anniversary of the bombings — the second deadliest assault on Australian soil throughout World War II.

An unveiling of the brand new Broome Air Raid art work was additionally deliberate at Town Beach.

However State-wide degree two COVID restrictions, which come into impact at 12.01am on March 3, restrict outside personal outside gatherings in a public house to 50 folks.

The uncertainty surrounding ex-Tropical Cyclone Anika, which skirted the West Kimberley coast in a single day and appears to be heading south west earlier than making landfall close to Sandfire additionally contributed to the choice to cancel.

A Shire of Broome spokesperson mentioned in an announcement it was a tough resolution to make.

“We acknowledge how disappointing this will be for the community who come together each year to acknowledge those lost during the events of 1942,” the spokesperson mentioned.

“We hope to acknowledge this important time in Broome’s history with you all sometime in the near future.”