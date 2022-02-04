COVID-free Tonga hit with virus outbreak after accepting aid deliveries

For greater than two years, the isolation of the Pacific archipelago nation of Tonga helped hold COVID-19 at bay.

But final month’s volcanic eruption and tsunami introduced exterior deliveries of desperately wanted recent water and drugs — and the virus.

Now the nation is in an open-ended lockdown, which residents hope will assist comprise the small outbreak and won’t final too lengthy.

“We have pretty limited resources, and our hospitals are pretty small,” Tongan enterprise proprietor Paula Taumoepeau mentioned Friday. “But I’m not sure any health system can cope. We are lucky we’ve had two years to get our vax rate pretty high, and we had a pretty immediate lockdown.”

Tonga is just one of a number of Pacific international locations to expertise their first outbreaks over the previous month. All have restricted well being care assets, and there’s concern that the remoteness that after protected them could now make serving to them troublesome.

“Clearly when you’ve got countries that have already got a very stretched, and fragile health system, when you have an emergency or a disaster and then you have the potential introduction of the virus, that’s going to make an already serious situation immeasurably worse,” mentioned John Fleming, the Asia-Pacific head of well being for the Red Cross.

Tonga was coated with ash following the January 15 eruption of the large undersea Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano, then hit with a tsunami that adopted.

A normal view reveals broken buildings and panorama coated with ash following volcanic eruption and tsunami in Kanokupolu, Tonga, January 23,2022. (Reuters)

Only three individuals have been confirmed killed, however a number of small settlements in outlying islands had been wiped off the map and the volcanic ash tainted a lot of the consuming water.

The nation of 105,000 had reported just one case of COVID-19 for the reason that starting of the pandemic — a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionary returning to the island from Africa by way of New Zealand who examined constructive in October — and authorities debated whether or not to let worldwide assist in.

They determined they needed to, however regardless of strict precautions unloading ships and planes from Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Britain and China, two Tongan males who labored on the capital’s Queen Salote Wharf dealing with shipments examined constructive on Tuesday.

“Tonga is just out of luck this year,” mentioned Samieula Fonua, the chairman of Tonga Cable Ltd., the state-own firm that owns the only fiber-optic cable connecting the nation to the remainder of the world. “We desperately need some good news.”

The two had been moved into isolation, however in checks of 36 potential contacts, one’s spouse and two kids additionally examined constructive, whereas the others examined unfavorable, the native Matangi Tonga information website reported.

It was not clear how many individuals might need come into contact with the dockworkers, however the authorities launched an inventory of areas the place the virus may have unfold, together with a church, a number of outlets, a financial institution and a kindergarten.

Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni imposed an open-ended lockdown beginning 6 p.m. on Wednesday. It could possibly be arduous for Tongans as a result of most have been with none web connections for the reason that volcanic eruption severed the fiber optic cable to the nation.

One of the contaminated dock employees has since examined unfavorable, however stays in quarantine, and 389 others have been cleared of COVID-19, Sovaleni instructed reporters in Tonga. But he mentioned Friday {that a} main contact to one of many individuals contaminated had examined constructive, and ordered the lockdown prolonged one other 48 hours.

The authorities has been primarily speaking with residents by radio addresses, and Fonua mentioned his crews estimate they could have to switch an 87-kilometer (54 mile) part of undersea cable. They had been hoping to revive service by subsequent week.

It just isn’t but identified what variant of the virus has reached Tonga, nor who introduced it in. Officials have burdened that the help deliveries had been tightly managed, and that it’s not but confirmed the virus got here in that approach.

Sailors aboard the Australian assist ship HMAS Adelaide reported practically two dozen infections after an outbreak on board, however authorities mentioned it had been unloaded at a unique wharf. Crew members aboard assist flights from Japan and Australia additionally reported infections.

Members of the Australian Defense Force embark on HMAS Adelaide on the Port of Brisbane earlier than departure to Tonga, in Brisbane, Australia, January 20, 2022. (Reuters)

“The people are OK with the lockdown because they understand the reason why, so the corona doesn’t spread over our little country,” Tulutulu Kalaniuvalu, a 53-year-old former police official who runs a enterprise, instructed The Associated Press. He added that almost all Tongans rely on crops they develop on plantations and hope the lockdown is short-lived.

Experience from elsewhere, particularly with the prevalence of the quickly spreading omicron variant, means that Tonga faces an uphill battle in making an attempt to comprise the outbreak, Indonesian epidemiologist Dicky Budiman instructed the AP.

Some 61 p.c of Tongans are totally vaccinated, based on Our World in Data, however as a result of the nation has not but seen any infections, there’s no pure immunity and it’s not clear whether or not the pictures got lengthy sufficient in the past that they could now be much less efficient, Budiman mentioned.

He really helpful that the federal government instantly begin providing booster pictures and open vaccinations to youthful kids.

“If we race with this virus we will not win,” he mentioned in an interview from Australia. “So we have to move forward by protecting the most vulnerable.”

The October case of the missionary with COVID-19 prompted a wave of vaccinations, and 1,000 individuals already confirmed up for a primary dose after the present outbreak was detected, Kalaniuvalu mentioned.

Outbreaks within the Pacific

Solomon Islands reported its first neighborhood outbreak on January 19. With solely 11 p.c of its inhabitants totally vaccinated, the virus has been spreading quickly with the Red Cross reporting that lower than two weeks later, there at the moment are greater than 780 recorded circumstances and 5 COVID-19 associated deaths.

Elsewhere, Fiji — nonetheless reeling from harm brought on by Cyclone Cody in early January — has been battling an ongoing spike in circumstances, fueled by omicron, and circumstances have been reported for the primary time in Kiribati, Samoa and Palau.

Palau has practically its total inhabitants totally vaccinated, whereas Fiji has 68 p.c and Samoa 62 p.c, however Kiribati is barely at 33 p.c.

The key to making sure hospitals aren’t overwhelmed is to ensure extra individuals get pictures, Budiman mentioned.

“These countries that choose to have this COVID-free strategy, they are very vulnerable,” he mentioned.

Kalaniuvalu mentioned some individuals have questioned the choice to let the ships carrying assist in to Tonga, however most really feel it was obligatory to assist by way of the aftermath of the volcano and tsunami, and that the islanders now simply needed to do their greatest to reduce the influence of the outbreak.

“To be honest with you, we were one of the luckiest countries in the world for almost three years, now it’s finally here in Tonga,” he mentioned.

“We, the people of Tonga, knew sooner or later the coronavirus would come to Tonga because the corona is here to stay.”

