Covid.gov: New website offers a single stop for COVID info, tests and treatment

The seek for COVID vaccines, exams and coverings may get simpler as we speak with the White House launch of COVID.gov, an internet site meant to be a one-stop store for every part from free prime quality masks to antiviral capsules.

“We could not have done this six or eight months ago because we didn’t have all the tools we have now,” stated White House COVID response coordinator Jeff Zients in an interview with NPR.

With the web site launch, the White House is following via on a promise President Biden made in his State of the Union handle. In that speech he introduced a test-to-treat program “so people can get tested at a pharmacy, and if they’re positive, receive antiviral pills on the spot at no cost.”

The antiviral capsules, particularly Paxlovid from Pfizer, are extremely efficient at stopping hospitalization and demise amongst people who find themselves at excessive threat of extreme illness from COVID an infection. But they need to be taken throughout the first 5 days of the onset of signs.

Up till this level, really discovering taking part clinics and pharmacies wasn’t easy. According to the White House, there are actually greater than 2,000 test-to-treat places across the nation the place individuals can get examined for COVID-19 and, if a prescriber says they want it, instantly get antiviral capsules. COVID.gov has a brand new locator device, making it simpler to search out these providers rapidly.

In addition, the location affords:

A vaccine/booster locator

A kind to order free at-home COVID exams (presently 8 most per family)

A CDC neighborhood threat stage lookup

A testing locator

Information about the place to get free prime quality masks

Information on COVID signs, remedy, testing and journey

Many of the gadgets on this new web site have been out there elsewhere, like data from the CDC about ranges of COVID unfold in your neighborhood or the shape to order free at-home fast COVID exams. But this places them multi function place at a time when the White House is attempting to maneuver from the disaster section of the pandemic to a time when it’s manageable and never as disruptive because it has been.

“The nation’s medicine cabinet is full of effective treatments, we have free at-home tests, high quality masks, vaccines and boosters all available, so the website brings all these tools together and makes it convenient,” stated Zients, who’s leaving his position on the White House quickly.

But, Zients added that if Congress would not come via with the extra COVID aid funds the White House has been asking for, these instruments is probably not there when individuals really want them. At the second, with COVID case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths are all on the decline, there are many fast exams. And antiviral capsules, which had been scarce, are plentiful now, too. But that is largely due to authorities buying contracts.

Already the White House has needed to forgo a brand new contract for monoclonal antibody therapies and a program to reimburse suppliers for testing and treating people who find themselves uninsured is winding down.

Congressional negotiations are ongoing.

This afternoon President Biden is scheduled to present an replace on the nation’s battle in opposition to COVID-19. In addition to drawing consideration to the brand new web site, Zients stated Biden will “once again issue the urgent call for Congress to act and provide the funding.”

The concern is much less about as we speak. There’s loads of provide. It’s about what occurs six months from now if there may be one other COVID surge, like is going on now in Asia and Western Europe.

“We need to continue to protect the American people and prepare for any scenario,” Zients stated. “I think it’s clear that the virus is unpredictable and moves fast and is not going to wait for Congress, so Congress needs to act urgently.”

The COVID.gov web site was designed to be as accessible and simple to make use of as doable. It is offered in English, Spanish and a simplified Chinese, and the writing is purposely easy so the biggest doable viewers can perceive and use the location. There can be a cellphone quantity for individuals who aren’t snug with the net.