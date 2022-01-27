COVID In Minnesota: 57 More Deaths Added To State’s Toll; Positivity Still Inching Down

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the state’s common positivity fee now on a downward development, Minnesota officers on Thursday reported 14,633 new instances and 57 extra deaths because of COVID-19, together with one particular person of their 20s.

The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the whole case rely at 1,295,117, which incorporates 41,935 reinfections. However, the MDH estimates that there are practically 9,500 newly added constructive reviews nonetheless awaiting evaluate.

The newly added deaths from MDH embody 5 from 2021, considered one of which was again in July. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,339 Minnesotans have died from the virus.

The state’s rolling common positivity fee at present stands at 22.7% as of the most recent reviews, a shade under the latest peak of 23.7%, which was additionally the very best determine ever seen within the state of Minnesota for the reason that begin of the pandemic.

The fee of recent every day instances per 100,000 residents stands at 216, down from the latest peak of practically 230.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have now been 55,642 hospitalizations for COVID-19, in line with the most recent figures, 10,623 of which have been ICU hospitalizations.

As of Thursday, there have been solely about 44 staffed intensive care unit beds for adults out there throughout your entire state, with 230 ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 sufferers, together with 1,313 non-ICU beds. Only 19 staffed pediatric ICU beds can be found.

A complete of 9,154,901 vaccine doses have been administered within the state, together with about 2 million boosters. Of the state’s 5 and older inhabitants, 73.5% have obtained at the least one shot.

Gov. Tim Walz stated Thursday the state will distribute more than 2 million KN95 masks to communities throughout Minnesota. Nearly a 3rd of the masks — 650,000 — will go to native public well being businesses, whereas one other 550,000 will go to varsities, the governor’s workplace stated.