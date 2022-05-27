COVID In MN: Case Growth Rate Decreasing, Along With Virus Levels In Metro Wastewater

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The newest information from the Minnesota Department of Health and an evaluation of COVID-19 ranges in metro wastewater seems to point out the most recent wave has peaked.

Minnesota health officials on Friday reported 2,269 extra COVID-19 instances together with 9 extra deaths. There have been over 1.5 million instances reported within the state and 12,628 deaths because the pandemic started.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 case progress charge is reducing after a latest spike because of the Omicron BA.2 variant. It’s now at 34 each day new instances per 100,000 residents as of May 18, down from 38.6 from May 11.

Furthermore, in keeping with information from the Metropolitan Council, the quantity of COVID-19 in metro wastewater is now reducing after peaking on May 16.

Another main public well being threat measure that public well being officers take into account is the hospitalization charge, which seems to even be on the decline.

Both case progress charge and the hospitalization charge are nonetheless above the excessive threat threshold drawn by well being officers.

Over 75% of the state’s eligible inhabitants has obtained no less than one vaccine dose, with greater than 10 million vaccine doses administered.