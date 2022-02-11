Covid Live Updates: Nevada Ends Mask Mandate

A Covid affected person within the acute care unit of Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Washington State has reported extra coronavirus deaths previously week than in another seven-day interval. Credit… Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The price of latest coronavirus infections nationally is dropping. Democratic leaders in New York, California and elsewhere are rolling back masks mandates. Even Dr. Anthony Fauci was quoted this week as saying the nation was “certainly” heading out of “the full-blown pandemic phase of Covid-19.”

But because the United States strikes erratically towards a brand new, much less restrictive stage of the pandemic, some areas are nonetheless tightly within the grip of the extremely transmissible Omicron variant.

A handful of states within the South, together with Kentucky, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia, reported their highest variety of new circumstances in mid- to late January, in keeping with a New York Times database. Hospitalizations and deaths, whose curves are likely to rise a number of weeks after circumstances spike, had been additionally troublingly excessive.

In a few of these states, the surge could have merely began later. But some even have decrease vaccination charges, leading to extra hospitalizations and deaths. While the nationwide common for full vaccination has reached 64 % of the inhabitants, West Virginia and Kentucky are at solely 56 %; Oklahoma has hit 55 %; and Tennessee is at 53 %.

Daily hospitalizations in Kentucky, Oklahoma and Tennessee have lastly, in current days, declined modestly, in keeping with the database, however in West Virginia, they’ve gone up barely. Average each day deaths in West Virginia and Kentucky are nonetheless rising.

That development — sharp case spikes that then plunged, with a extra modest rise in hospitalizations and deaths following — performed out first in Northeastern states like New York and New Jersey, the place Omicron arrived earlier, after which throughout the nation.

Over the previous week, a mean of greater than 227,000 coronavirus circumstances has been reported every day within the United States, a lower of 63 % from two weeks in the past. The nationwide pandemic peak, hit in mid-January, was greater than 806,000 circumstances, according to the Times database.

And the each day common variety of sufferers hospitalized with Covid, which peaked on Jan. 20 at greater than 159,000, had fallen to round 108,000 by Wednesday. But not each state is on the identical timeline.

Average deaths are nonetheless excessive in California and Florida, and Washington has reported extra Covid deaths previously week than in another seven-day interval of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, as a rush of states introduced they might let broad masks mandates expire, Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington sought one thing of a center floor.

Noting that hospitalization charges had been increased within the state “than in any other time during the pandemic,” Mr. Inslee introduced the top of an out of doors masks mandate as of Feb. 18, however solely supplied the hope that he might set a date subsequent week to end the indoor mandate. “Today, caution is still advised,” he stated. “It remains our best defense.”

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, stated pointedly on Wednesday that whereas circumstances had been dropping, it was too soon for all Americans to take off their masks in indoor public locations.

“Our hospitalizations are still high, our death rates are still high,” she stated throughout a information briefing by the White House Covid response staff. “So, as we work toward that and as we are encouraged by the current trends, we are not there yet.”