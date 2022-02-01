Covid Live Updates: Pfizer Could Apply Soon for Authorization of Vaccine for Children Under 5

The Omicron surge crammed hospitals in Brooklyn final month, together with the Brookdale Hospital Medical Center. Credit… Dave Sanders for The New York Times

The Omicron wave is receding in states the place the extraordinarily contagious variant arrived later, and a few governors are saying it’s time for pandemic-fatigued Americans to attempt to restore a way of normalcy.

The United States stays in a precarious place, with hospitals overstretched and each day deaths above 2,500 and rising. While case counts are declining nationally and in some states — together with Arizona, Utah, Colorado, North Dakota, Louisiana and Mississippi — the place Omicron swept via extra lately, they continue to be far increased than in some other interval of the pandemic. And the spread of an Omicron subvariant that seems to be much more contagious has some consultants warning that it may take longer than anticipated for the wave to wane.

The each day common of U.S. circumstances stays round 519,000 — greater than double the worst statistics from final winter. Hospitalizations, which lag circumstances, appear to have topped out nationally, although they continue to be increased than final winter’s peak. Deaths, which lag extra, are additionally at document ranges in some states.

In a couple of states, like Washington and Montana, circumstances are nonetheless rising. And on Monday, Gov. Brad Little of Idaho activated the National Guard in his state to assist maintain hospitals functioning when many medical staff are out sick.

Despite all of this, some state leaders stated that whereas new variants and, inevitably, one other surge remained a risk, Omicron had introduced the nation nearer to the endemic stage of the virus.

“We’re not going to manage this to zero,” Gov. Philip D. Murphy of New Jersey, a Democrat, said on NBC News’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “We have to learn how to live with this.”

Mr. Murphy was one in every of a number of governors who met with Mr. Biden on the White House on Monday. In wide-ranging remarks, Mr. Biden emphasised efforts to restrict the pandemic’s impression on training.

“We’re going to try like the devil to keep schools open,” he stated, as a result of research have proven “that losing a semester can put a kid back a year and a half.”

And in a information convention on Monday, the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, instructed that the nation had “the tools to get to a point where it does not disrupt our daily lives.”

Public well being consultants say the next phase will depend upon what variants emerge and whether or not a sluggish vaccination marketing campaign picks up velocity. Herd immunity to the coronavirus, consultants say, is unlikely to be achieved.

The unfold of an Omicron subvariant referred to as BA.2 is one more reminder of the unpredictable path the pandemic may take.

So far, BA.2 doesn’t seem to trigger extra extreme illness, and vaccines are simply as efficient towards it as they’re towards different types of Omicron. But it does present indicators of spreading extra readily.

“This may mean higher peak infections in places that have yet to peak, and a slowdown in the downward trends in places that have already experienced peak Omicron,” Thomas Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College London, instructed The Times’s Carl Zimmer.

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the chief Covid adviser to President Biden, recently offered words of cautious optimism, saying he believed outbreaks may grow to be way more manageable within the coming months — to a degree the place “they’re there, but they don’t disrupt society.”

As Omicron declines, Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, a Republican, stated the United States ought to stay vigilant however transfer towards treating the virus as endemic. He acknowledged that extra variants have been inevitable and known as on the federal authorities to assist states enhance testing capability and entry to remedies.

“That’s where the federal government needs to step up,” he stated on “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “Let’s take advantage of this going down to be prepared for what’s around the corner.”

Roni Caryn Rabin , Carl Zimmer and Maggie Astor contributed reporting.