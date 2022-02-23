Covid Live Updates: South Korea Approves Shots for Children 5 to 11 as Cases Soar

Image A makeshift coronavirus testing web site on Wednesday in Seoul. Credit… Ahn Young-Joon/Associated Press

South Korea on Wednesday permitted the Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds, as case counts shatter even probably the most pessimistic authorities projections issued earlier within the Omicron wave.

The nation, which had been a pandemic success from the beginning, is now grappling with one of many world’s worst outbreaks. South Korea recorded 171,452 new instances on Tuesday — a leap of almost 72,000 from the day earlier than — its highest determine by far since early 2020.

Omicron grew to become the nation’s dominant variant in late January, and specialists initially predicted that each day case counts would attain 30,000 in February. Their projections have risen a number of instances, together with final week, after they stated each day case counts may attain 170,000. Now, the federal government is anticipating 270,000 instances a day by March.

South Korea has seen a 219 percent enhance in each day instances over the previous two weeks, in accordance with Our World in Data. Several different locations in Asia have had related surges over the identical interval, together with Malaysia, with a 234 % enhance, and Hong Kong, with a 3,168 % enhance.

South Korea, a nation of about 50 million folks, is now reporting extra instances every day than the United States, a as soon as unimaginable growth.

Confronting the extra contagious however much less virulent Omicron variant, South Korea has moved away from its rigorous contact tracing system and has expanded its immunization marketing campaign.

Source: Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. The each day common is calculated with information that was reported within the final seven days.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety introduced on Wednesday that it was increasing entry to the Pfizer vaccine to youngsters ages 5 to 11 — the primary vaccine permitted for this age vary within the nation. In a statement, the ministry stated that the shot can be 90.7 % efficient in opposition to the virus.

South Korea can be shifting its focus towards testing and treating high-risk teams and extreme instances.

“Considering the characteristics of Omicron,” Park Hyang, a senior well being official, stated at a information briefing on Tuesday, “it is more important to stably manage the medical system’s capacity and minimize severe cases and deaths rather than the number of confirmed cases.”

The nation has averaged about 57 deaths per day from Covid over the previous week.

Trying to “live with Covid,” the federal government has shortened quarantine intervals to seven days. Vaccine passes are not required at malls and main buying facilities, and companies at the moment are allowed to function till 10 p.m., an hour later than earlier than.

“If we can overcome this surge, this will be a good opportunity to go back to normal,” Lee Ki-il, a senior well being official, stated at a information briefing on Friday.