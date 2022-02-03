COVID ‘more widespread than thought’ as Qld records 9 more deaths

Nine extra deaths from COVID-19 in Queensland have been recorded on Thursday, as a research reveals precisely how the virus is spreading throughout the state.

Of these deaths, one individual was of their 60s, two had been of their 70s, three of their 80s, one of their 90s, and two folks had been older than 100.

Three of these had been unvaccinated, one had had a single dose, 4 had two doses, and one was boosted.

There had been 749 folks in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday, down from 763 on Wednesday, which authorities say reveals the height of the pandemic may need handed.