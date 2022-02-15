Covid News: California Leaves School Mask Mandate in Place

President Biden returning to the White House from an occasion in Virginia the place he spoke about decreasing well being care prices, in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Credit… T.J. Kirkpatrick for The New York Times

President Biden responded to American frustration with pandemic restrictions, saying that it was nonetheless too quickly to raise indoor masks mandates, whereas suggesting that different restrictions could quickly be capable of finish.

In the roughly 22-minute interview, a few of which was previewed earlier than Sunday, Mr. Biden stated that selections by some state governors final week to begin lifting indoor mask mandates have been “probably premature,” however acknowledged that it was a “tough call.”

Most mandates won’t expire instantly, although some, like Nevada’s, did. New York’s requirement that companies ask clients for proof of vaccination or require masks carrying expired on Thursday.

A CBS poll taken final week discovered {that a} majority of Americans nonetheless assist masks mandates, together with in faculties, however that many are exhausted and frustrated by the pandemic. Public well being specialists agree that masks necessities in faculties shouldn’t final endlessly, but some experts say that lifting school mask mandates too early may jeopardize the progress remodeled the previous few weeks as instances declined.

Mr. Biden stated that rising charges of childhood vaccination, in addition to the potential authorization of vaccines for even youthful youngsters, may permit faculties to finish their very own masks mandates.

“Every day that goes by, children are more protected,” Mr. Biden stated, including that “the more protection they have, probably you’re going to see less and less requirement to have the masks.”

U.S. instances are falling quick, right down to about 175,000 every day, a virtually two-thirds drop over two weeks, according to a New York Times database. But hospitalizations, at about 95,000, and deaths, at greater than 2,400 every day, stay very excessive.

As governors relaxed guidelines, officers in some cities, counties and faculty districts indicated that they might hold their very own mandates in place, including new problems to an already complicated array throughout the nation.

In New Jersey, Gov. Philip D. Murphy introduced that faculty staff and college students would no longer be required to wear masks starting the second week of March. NJ.com reported that the Camden City School District would nonetheless require masks. Katrina McCombs, a superintendent for the district, informed the outlet that whereas it was encouraging to see case numbers dropping within the state, college officers nonetheless “want to make sure our young people continue to be safe while in our care.”

The mayors of Boston and New Haven, Conn., additionally stated masks would nonetheless be required in faculties after their states’ mandates expire on the finish of February.

In California, well being officers in some counties, together with Marin, Orange, Sacramento, San Francisco and San Diego, pledged to raise strict native guidelines when the state does later this month. Other counties, nevertheless, together with Los Angeles and Santa Clara, stated they might not ease restrictions till charges of vaccination, transmission and an infection had improved.

Lester Holt, who hosted the NBC interview with Mr. Biden, stated that most of the individuals within the viewers of this yr’s Super Bowl wouldn’t be carrying masks, in violation of local law in Inglewood, Calif.

“I love how people talk about personal freedom,” Mr. Biden stated in response. “If your exercising personal freedom puts someone else in jeopardy, their health in jeopardy. I don’t consider that being very dealing with freedom.”

Mr. Biden added: “People should get the shots. We know the shots work. We know they work for the variants that we are dealing with now.”