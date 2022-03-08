Covid News: Puerto Rico Drops Its Mask Mandate

Stuyvesant High School college students stroll to class in Lower Manhattan on Monday. Credit… Brittainy Newman for The New York Times

For the primary time in two years, college students in New York City were allowed to attend public school without masks on Monday, however a few of them stated, as a substitute, that they’d maintain them on.

At elementary colleges and excessive colleges, college students and oldsters alike expressed concern that it was too quickly, regardless of the declarations by Mayor Eric Adams that town has crushed again the Omicron variant of the virus.

“We did our jobs as New Yorkers, and now we’re winning,” Mr. Adams stated in a tv interview on Monday on NY1. “Covid is no longer in control of our lives. We are in control of our lives.”

But solely 52 percent of Okay-12 public college college students citywide are totally vaccinated, based on metropolis knowledge, and 59 % of scholars have acquired at the least one dose. The metropolis’s depend additionally reveals that the doses haven’t been distributed equally.

At Stuyvesant High School in Lower Manhattan, the place 93 % of scholars are vaccinated, one of many highest charges within the metropolis, greater than half a dozen college students stated earlier than the varsity day began that they’d maintain in place their face coverings. A couple of stated that they’d put on masks indefinitely.

“There really is no cure for Covid at this point,” Ella Chan, 17, a junior at Stuyvesant, stated earlier than the 8 a.m. bell. “There’s just too much uncertainty for me.”

Eden Di Lella, 15, a sophomore, stated: “I’ve also just been asking around, just being curious about who’s really keeping the masks on and it just has been an overwhelming number of yeses, compared to taking it off.” She famous, although, that others had talked about exceptions for refrain or fitness center class.

Max Shimbo, 14, was one of many few not sporting a masks. “I trust the people in the mayor’s office,” he stated of how he made his resolution. “They know how many cases we’re getting and how many people are vaccinated, so I trust they made the right choice.”

On Staten Island, Richard Kreie, 5, a kindergartner, was so relieved in regards to the finish of the masks mandate that on Friday after college he stomped on his and threw it away. On Monday morning earlier than heading into college at P.S. 1 within the Tottenville neighborhood, the place 10 % of the scholars are vaccinated, he pulled down his decrease lip to indicate why. One of his backside enamel simply dropped out, and he couldn’t wait to mug with the brand new hole in his smile. “I love it,” he stated. “It’s fun.”

His mom, Danielle Imparato, stated she was completely satisfied in regards to the finish of the mandate. “It was good at first,” she stated. “But it’s long past time now.”

Emma Billera, 7, a second-grader at P.S. 1, stated taking her masks off made her really feel “happy, so you can breathe.”

Her mom, Gabby Billera, stated she was weary of the masks mandate. “We’ve been following the rules, but nobody knew it would be this long,” she stated.

But some older college students stated that they fearful that the mandate had been lifted too early.

“I think that it’s dumb because Covid is still around, and just two months ago, like the cases flared up out of nowhere,” stated Alana Rivers, a 15-year-old freshman at Boys and Girls High School within the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, the place 46 % of the scholars are vaccinated. “So I think that if you take off the masks, it’s going to make things worse.”

She stated she nonetheless plans to put on a masks. “I feel nervous because a lot of people are going to be exposed to Covid outside of school and now in school,” she stated.

Adeel Hassan contributed reporting.