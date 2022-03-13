COVID ‘not a priority’ as Ukrainian refugee crisis worsens

Thousands of refugees arrive in Poland day by day, travelling round with out masks as they flee the battle in Ukraine. Since the Russian invasion started, refugees have been allowed to enter Poland with out coronavirus vaccine certificates or proof of adverse COVID-19 checks.

The World Health Organisation has expressed considerations that the battle may negatively impression public well being in Ukraine, together with the unfold of COVID-19.

But the pinnacle of the Urban Search and Rescue mission which has been observing and treating most of the refugees within the border city of Medyka, Jean-Claude Cordeau, stated that “COVID does not have an as high of an importance in this crisis”.

“COVID at this border crossing here in Medyka is obviously not a priority. Not a priority for us, and not a priority for refugees that are arriving.”

“We mainly deal with small children with hypothermia and we treat urgent cases so they can continue with their journey,” he stated.

Virus worries overshadowed by battle

About 60 little one most cancers sufferers from Ukraine boarded a medical prepare Saturday in Medyka, sure for hospitals in Warsaw and elsewhere.

Medical staff carried a number of the kids of their arms, on stretchers, and pushed them in wheelchairs on the prepare station close to the Ukrainian border.

Dominik Daszuta, an anesthesiologist from Warsaw Hospital, stated the prepare has transported 120 kids with most cancers up to now.

Refugees really feel that worries concerning the virus have been “overpowered” by the battle. Before Russia’s assault on Ukraine started, the nation had a low inoculation price with simply 35% of the inhabitants totally vaccinated.

“In my opinion, COVID is a real disease, but after the war began in Ukraine COVID disappeared, because the war is more global and a worse problem for humanity,” stated Julia Vlasik, a refugee from the western Ukrainian metropolis of Rivne with a inhabitants of about 250,000 folks.

While Anastasia Utechenko, a twenty-year-old refugee from Kyiv who arrived in Medyka stated, “I don’t want to say that it is not as serious anymore, it has been overpowered by the war situation.”

“But it is still relevant, of course, and the hospitals are still going to be filled. Hopefully, people will get vaccinated.”

‘I can not dwell my life shaking in concern’

The battle in Ukraine has pressured greater than 2.5 million folks to flee and search refuge in different international locations, however as Russian troops press on with their offensive, some Ukrainians have determined to return residence.

Klara Uliganich, a pensioner, arrived in Hungary with the very first wave of refugees. After spending virtually three weeks on the Hungarian aspect of the border, she stated she had determined to return to her residence in Uzhhorod, a western Ukrainian metropolis far from the heavy preventing.

“I got a feeling, it’s hard to put it into words, I just can’t say it. I was born there, that’s my home,” stated Klara.

“We had to leave, but now I am trying to go back and look around. My sons didn’t want me to go back, but I’m determined. I’m sure [Russian President Vladimir] Putin won’t wait for me with flowers.”

“They have not even been able to break into Kyiv yet, and that’s far away. OK, they can be there [Uzhhorod] in two days, they have aircraft etc. so it’s not an issue for them, but I can’t live my life shaking in fear just because the Russians are coming.”

“If they come, I’ll be a refugee again, that’s it,” Uliganich stated.

So far Hungary has accepted some 235,000 refugees, whereas 1.5 million folks have crossed the border into Poland.

Ukraine’s chief prosecutor’s workplace says at the least 85 kids have been killed and over 100 wounded because the invasion started on 24 February.