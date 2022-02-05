COVID-positive Olympians criticise conditions in quarantine hotels

Some Olympic athletes who examined optimistic for COVID-19 on the Beijing Olympics really feel their quarantine circumstances are making a foul scenario a lot worse.

The quarantine motels are more and more the goal of criticism from athletes and their groups, who’re lobbying organisers for enhancements.

“My stomach hurts, I’m very pale and I have huge black circles around my eyes. I want all this to end. I cry every day. I’m very tired,” Russian biathlon competitor Valeria Vasnetsova posted on Instagram from one in every of Beijing’s so-called quarantine motels.

Vasnetsova posted an image Thursday of what she stated was “breakfast, lunch and dinner for five days already” — a tray with meals together with plain pasta, an orange sauce, a chunk of meat on a bone, a couple of potatoes and no greens.

She additionally claimed that the athletes had been getting worse meals after noticing totally different labels for different quarantined crew members.

In one other put up on social media, Vasnetsova took an image of meals served to her crew physician who had additionally examined optimistic and was assigned to a room two flooring under. He had recent fruit, a salad and prawns with broccoli.

“I honestly don’t understand, why is there this attitude to us, the athletes?” she wrote.

There is an absence of transparency, too, with just some virus-positive athletes compelled into quarantine motels the place their groups should not have entry, whereas teammates in comparable conditions are allowed to isolate themselves inside the Olympic village.

The guidelines for athletes who check optimistic say these with out signs go to a devoted resort for isolation. Anyone who has COVID-19 with signs will go to a hospital. In each circumstances, they’ll be unable to compete till cleared for discharge.

Teams have began going public with criticism.

After Eric Frenzel, a three-time gold medalist in Nordic mixed, examined optimistic, German delegation head Dirk Schimmelpfennig lambasted the “unreasonable” dwelling circumstances.

Germany needs bigger, extra hygienic rooms, and extra common meals deliveries so athletes who’re ultimately launched are nonetheless match to compete, Schimmelpfennig stated in feedback reported by the FAZ newspaper.

Belgian skeleton racer Kim Meylemans was introduced again from a quarantine resort to isolation within the athletes’ village after she made a tearful put up on social media. Her foremost gripe was the lack of understanding.

Two days on from her criticism, Vasnetsova remains to be in quarantine however issues are wanting up.

Russian biathlon crew spokesman Sergei Averyanov posted an image of what he stated was an improved meal delivered to Vasnetsova’s room together with salmon, cucumbers, sausages and yoghurt.

“With food, it seems, the issue is resolved […] yoghurt and salmon appeared for breakfast,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

A stationary bike will likely be delivered quickly, he added. Vasnetsova “is already smiling, and that’s the main thing”.