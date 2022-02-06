COVID scare on ice as curlers sweep to historic win

Curling duo Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt overcame a horror week of Covid-19 uncertainty to safe Australia’s first win within the Olympic sport.

Gill and Hewitt beat Switzerland 9-6 within the combined doubles on Sunday afternoon, their first win in eight outings and their penultimate on the winter Games.

Australia’s Tahli Gill and her group mate Dean Hewitt, are out of the Beijing winter Olympics after Gill saved testing optimistic for Covid-19. Credit:AP

It was a triumphant second not solely as a result of it was Australia’s first win in curling at an Olympic Games, but in addition as a result of the pair pulled it off underneath probably the most dramatic of circumstances.

They lived each day as Gill returned a sporadic sequence of optimistic Covid-19 take a look at outcomes that nearly ended their marketing campaign earlier than it began and appeared, by Sunday morning, to have ended it once more.