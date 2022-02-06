COVID scare on ice as curlers sweep to historic win
Curling duo Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt overcame a horror week of Covid-19 uncertainty to safe Australia’s first win within the Olympic sport.
Gill and Hewitt beat Switzerland 9-6 within the combined doubles on Sunday afternoon, their first win in eight outings and their penultimate on the winter Games.
It was a triumphant second not solely as a result of it was Australia’s first win in curling at an Olympic Games, but in addition as a result of the pair pulled it off underneath probably the most dramatic of circumstances.
They lived each day as Gill returned a sporadic sequence of optimistic Covid-19 take a look at outcomes that nearly ended their marketing campaign earlier than it began and appeared, by Sunday morning, to have ended it once more.
So sure was the decision that each Gill and Hewitt posted social media messages explaining their withdrawals from competitors.
But the tireless work of the Australian group’s medical workers received them a dramatic reversal on the eleventh hour, permitting Gill to depart an isolation resort on Sunday morning and play the sport in opposition to the Swiss within the afternoon.
It was a telling perception into the stringent however blunt testing protocols governing the operation of the Beijing video games. Ultimately, it additionally proved they had been topic to problem and ambiguity, including additional edge to those video games.
“The Australian Olympic Committee has just received an email from the Chinese Public Health System advising that the pair can continue under the Close Contact provisions,” the AOC mentioned in a press release issued on Sunday afternoon, solely 4 hours after the announcement of their withdrawal.
“The MEP examined Tahli Gill’s CT values following PCR testing over the past 24 hours and determined that they fell into an acceptable range.”