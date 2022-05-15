Covid vaccine drama on the backburner as Djokovic sizzles in 6th Italian Open title win | Sport

Novak Djokovic received his sixth Italian Open title on Sunday after a straight-sets victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-0, 7-6 (7/5) in Rome.

World primary Djokovic noticed off underwhelming Monte Carlo Masters champion Tsitsipas to assert the final main match earlier than Roland Garros will get underway later this month.

The 34-year-old received his first match of the season and confirmed his return to type after a gap few months of the season dominated by Covid-19 vaccination controversy.

“I’ve been building my form for the last couple of weeks and like the previous years I knew that my best shape on the clay is usually coming around Rome time,” Djokovic mentioned on the court docket.

“So it couldn’t be a better time coming into Roland Garros with a title.”

Sunday’s conflict was a rematch of the pair’s closing eventually yr’s French Open closing however had little of the drama of that five-set thriller received by the Serb in Paris.

Djokovic made surprisingly quick work of Greece’s Tsitsipas, who had additionally reached the semi-finals of final week’s match in Madrid and nonetheless leads the boys’s tour for wins this season.

Ranked fifth on the planet, Tsitsipas was taken aside within the first set and regarded oddly reluctant to tackle Djokovic, however put up extra of a combat within the second proper till he threw away the set after serving for the match, succumbing within the tie-break with out a lot resistance.

An emotional Djokovic then spoke to the group in Italian, telling them that they have been the explanation he had such a superb file there and revealing his son Stefan was enjoying in his first ever tennis match.

“It’s a very special day obviously. I never forced him to play tennis, it was fully his decision that he wanted to play tournaments,” added Djokovic.

“He’s playing a club tournament, just a small one but it’s very meaningful for him and for me.”