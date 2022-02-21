COVID Vaccine Requirement To Drop At TD Garden After Billie Eilish Concert

BOSTON – As a busy weekend at TD Garden involves an finish, so does its requirement to indicate proof of vaccination to get in.

This weekend hosted live shows from Dua Lipa, Tool, and Billie Eilish and every of the hundreds of followers that flocked to the Garden needed to present that they’d two pictures of the vaccine.

It was part of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s vaccination mandate. It required many companies to verify the vaccination standing of their patrons earlier than they may stroll in. The mandate – which garnered help and backlash – was rescinded Friday night time. Mayor Wu stated town’s optimistic case rely, hospitalizations, and ICU numbers had all dropped under her designated thresholds.

The masks mandate remains to be in impact.

Those headed to the Billie Eilish live performance Sunday night time reacted to being the final occasion with required vaccinations.

“It reassures me. It’s common sense,” stated Michael Jackson. “Who wouldn’t show their vaccine card.”

“I think they should keep it, honestly. It would make everyone safer,” Jezze Cote stated.

The 19-year-old was attending her first live performance because the pandemic started; making it the primary massive occasion she had been to in years. “It was scary to think about being around so many people again,” Cote stated.

Others are happier than ever to see the mandate go.

Amy Taylor stated she needs selections relating to COVIDmeasures. “I think it’s silly that you have to show your vaccine and still wear a mask. If you are showing your vaccine card and you have your boosters, why do I still have to wear a mask?”

Masks will nonetheless be required within the Garden when not consuming or ingesting.

TD Garden identified that the lifted proof of vaccination mandate isn’t a rule throughout the board. Some artists or sports activities leagues could proceed to require vaccines to attend their occasions.

The area is encouraging patrons to verify their particular person occasion data to see what data is required.