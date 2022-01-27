COVID was in Europe weeks before first confirmed cases, claims study

Researchers in Norway say COVID-19 was probably much more widespread in Europe, and around the globe, earlier than a primary official analysis was made.

Scientists at Akershus University Hospital close to Oslo recognized a optimistic coronavirus lead to a blood pattern taken from a pregnant girl on twelfth December 2019 and say she was most likely contaminated on the finish of November or the start of December.

“Our findings change the history of the corona epidemic both in Norway and in the world,” stated Anne Eskild, professor and chief doctor at Akershus.

“We actually found four out of 1,500 tests on pregnant women that were positive before the first case in France was diagnosed,” she informed Euronews.

A cluster of pneumonia-like circumstances was recognized in Wuhan, China, throughout December 2019, and on 12 January 2020 Chinese authorities shared the gene sequence of the brand new rapidly-spreading novel coronavirus.

According to Eurosurveillance, Europe’s journal on infectious illness surveillance, epidemiology, prevention and management, the primary three European circumstances had been confirmed in France on 24 January 2020 after exhibiting signs only a few days earlier.

In May 2020 it was reported one other French affected person, handled for pneumonia in hospital on 27 December 2019, examined optimistic for COVID-19 after a swab taken on the time was analysed.

Professor Eskild says her analysis exhibits the virus was round lengthy earlier than these French circumstances.

“The catchment area of our hospital includes women who come from all over the world. I think that some of the women who were positive were born or had been in, or had relatives or visitors from places all over the world” she explains.

“The conclusion to this is that since the women in our catchment area are from all over the world, the virus may have been all over the world before the Chinese announced the epidemic.”

How the analysis was carried out

As a part of being pregnant care in Norway, blood samples are taken from all pregnant ladies to examine for sexually transmitted infections.

Samples are saved anonymously, for the aim of monitoring potential infectious ailments and so had been accessible to researchers wanting into the origins of the unfold of COVID-19 within the Nordic nation.

“There are probably few other countries that have access to stored blood samples at the population level, and therefore there are few or no other retrospective studies,” Eskild explains.

The groups’ findings have been printed within the Cambridge University Press epidemiology and an infection journal.