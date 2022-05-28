Cow falls asleep on woman’s shoulder, she sits still without moving. Watch sweet video

What do you do when a pet decides to make use of you as their pillow and falls asleep? You don’t transfer out of your place and maintain your position till they get up. That is strictly what this girl did when she realised that she is now a pillow for a really lovely cow. A video of the pleasant second was additionally posted on Instagram. Chances are, you’ll love to observe the video over and over.

The video is posted on the Instagram web page The Gentle Barn. It is an animal sanctuary that gives shelter to abused animals. The organisation has its branches somewhere else across the US.

The video is shared with the caption “When Chico needs a pillow, we cancel all our plans.” The video opens to indicate a cow comfortably sleeping on a girl’s shoulder. A textual content insert on the video additionally explains “When a cow falls asleep on your shoulder.”

Take a take a look at the video:

The video has been posted some 14 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than 1.5 lakh views and the numbers are solely growing. The video has gathered over 32,000 likes. The submit has additionally prompted individuals to share varied love-filled feedback.

“You live there now, until the cow wakes up. That’s cow rules, I didn’t write them,” wrote an Instagram person. “Plans cancelled! No movement! Pure tranquility,” commented one other. “I wish I was her right now,” expressed a 3rd. “Cow cuddles are on another level” posted a fourth. “Now that’s a cuddle buddy,” commented a fifth.

What are your ideas on the video?