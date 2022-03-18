‘Cowboy stuff with no rules’: Zachary Rolfe text messages revealed

In a type of arrests, about eight months earlier than the taking pictures of Mr Walker, the prosecution alleged Constable Rolfe chased a 17-year-old Aboriginal teen in Alice Springs. When the goal stopped working and positioned himself on the bottom, Constable Rolfe is alleged to have banged the boy’s head a number of occasions right into a rock, inflicting a minimize requiring 4 sutures.

The prosecution claimed Constable Rolfe falsely acknowledged the minimize should have occurred the boy dived on the bottom.

Zachary Rolfe (proper) was acquitted of all costs associated to the dying of Kumanjayi Walker, whose photograph is used courtesy of his household.

In one other arrest, the prosecution accused the officer of knocking out a person and later requesting a detective to scratch his face to justify extreme use of power.

Justice John Burns, who later presided over the trial, dominated in December final yr the tendency proof couldn’t be introduced as a result of it might have consumed copious time and risked diverting the jury from its primary process, which was to think about the taking pictures of Mr Walker.