Cowboys storm home to roll Raiders in NRL

An excellent second-half fightback has carried North Queensland to a gutsy NRL win in Canberra.

Down 12-0 to the Raiders after producing a lacklustre first 40, the Cowboys turned it on the second half and pinched an essential 18-12 win on Thursday night time, capped off by Jeremiah Nanai’s 72nd-minute attempt.

Canberra substitute Xavier Savage was bundled into contact on his first run of the sport after winger Jordan Rapana opted to cross relatively than take the hit himself, and the Cowboys made full use of the sphere place.

A pointy kick from Scott Drinkwater sat up completely for Nanai to plant dwelling whereas Valentine Holmes slotted the kick to construct the six-point hole.

It capped a superb rally, made considerably simpler by a fading Raiders outfit that failed to fireside a shot in a dismal second half.

Heilum Luki acquired the Cowboys on the board from shut vary by way of Reece Robson at dummy-half on 45 minutes, and so they had been stage within the 63rd when Holmes constructed pace and burst by means of a gap within the Raiders defence.

Earlier, the house facet had defied their standing as league’s worst ball safety staff and accomplished their first 12 units of the match, discovering 12 very important factors to indicate for it.

They led simply three minutes in when hooker Tom Starling dashed out of dummy-half to chop by means of and rating, earlier than Rapana crossed within the nook on quarter-hour courtesy of a lightning cross from Corey Harawira-Naera that helped the winger to his first attempt of the season.

But the Raiders can be questioning how they left so many factors on the sphere from a dominant first half and why their depth dropped immediately after the break.

Their previous points crept in too, with a significant dealing with error from Charnze-Nicoll Klokstad awarding the Cowboys area place for Holmes’ leveller, whereas the spectacular Joe Tapine misplaced the ball late within the piece because the Raiders began a set inside their opponent’s 10m.

Holmes stood out with 120m, two line breaks and a attempt however the comeback would not have occurred with out Jason Taumololo, who labored brilliantly for 217m.

The Raiders’ Josh Papali’i produced an influential first half-hour stint for 122m however had no influence within the second, whereas Tapine starred with 142m.

The win noticed the Cowboys sq. the ledger at 3-3, whereas the Raiders are actually 2-4 and have misplaced three straight video games.