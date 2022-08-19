CP Rizwan replaces Ahmed Raza as UAE T20I captain





UAE have named CP Rizwan as their new T20I captain. The middle-order batter takes over from left-arm spinner Ahmed Raza , who will proceed to guide the workforce in ODIs.

Rizwan’s first task would be the Asia Cup Qualifier, which is ready to run from August 20 to 24 in Al Amerat. UAE are among the many 4 groups collaborating within the Qualifier, from which the winner will undergo to hitch Full Members Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the primary event, which begins within the UAE on August 27.

UAE revealed the choice to maneuver to separate captaincy in a media launch asserting the squad for the Asia Cup Qualifier. The launch steered that the choice committee had reviewed the workforce’s current ODI performances and determined to nominate captains with “sole-format focus” to be able to create a “strong leadership succession plan”.

Raza is UAE’s most profitable captain in T20Is. The workforce has gained 18 of its 27 matches underneath him, most just lately securing a spot on the T20 World Cup by successful Qualifier A in Al Amerat in February. UAE’s win within the final of that tournament was the fifth straight time that they had overwhelmed Ireland in T20Is.

Rizwan, who takes over from Raza, has solely performed seven T20Is, through which he has scored 100 runs at a median of 16.66 and a strike price of 101.01. He was not a part of the UAE XI of their final 10 T20Is, and his final match in that format got here in October 2021.

“UAE’s T20 game is in good-standing and has exceptional depth,” the discharge stated. “This strategy comes at the optimal time to assess what is best for this format moving into the (ICC T20) World Cup and beyond. UAE’s High Performance unit believes this presents a solid opportunity to consider and open up all options – player make-up and captaincy – to take the game forward.

“Therefore, Ahmed Raza will proceed because the UAE’s ODI (50-over format) captain, the place it’s anticipated that, underneath his steering and expertise, UAE’s ODI efficiency will reap the advantages of his information to create a winning-culture, whereas CP Rizwan has been named T20 captain for the upcoming Asia Cup marketing campaign.”

UAE workforce for Asia Cup Qualifier: CP Rizwan (capt), Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind, Ahmed Raza, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Zawar Farid, Alishan Sharafu, Sabir Ali, Aryan Lakra, Sultan Ahmad, Junaid Siddique, Fahad Nawaz.





