CPI(M) Worker Hacked To Death In Kerala’s Kannur: Police

Kannur (Kerala):

A CPI(M) employee was allegedly hacked to demise in north Kerala district of Kannur within the early hours of Monday, police mentioned.

Haridasan, a fisherman, was allegedly attacked by a gang of assailants in entrance of his home at Punnol close to New Mahe at round 1.30 AM whereas he was returning house after work, they mentioned.

The 54-year previous was rushed to a hospital in Thalassery by the neighbours who reached the spot listening to the sound however died on the best way, police mentioned.

The physique was shifted to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital.

Police mentioned there was a CPI(M)-BJP conflict within the Punnol space every week in the past.

The CPI(M) alleged that the get together activist was hacked to demise by a gaggle of RSS-BJP males. The BJP has denied the allegations.

The CPI(M) alleged that Haridasan was “brutally attacked by the RSS workers, hacked several times and severed one of his legs” to make sure his demise.

RSS has not reacted to the allegation.

The CPI (M) has known as for a hartal in Thalassery municipality and New Mahe panchayat at present to protest the killing.

