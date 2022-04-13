Crabs embark on perilous migration to Bay of Pigs

Every 12 months in Cuba, thousands and thousands of crabs emerge from the forest in the beginning of the spring rains and head for the waters of the Bay of Pigs, crossing streets and highways on a deadly journey to mate and reproduce.

Now underway, the migration causes concern to drivers who attempt to swerve in an typically futile try to not kill the crustaceans.

The crabs are a nuisance to residents however the sight of their road-crossing is a marvel for vacationers and different first-time onlookers.

This 12 months, the crabs began their journey early. At the tip of March, the municipal authorities issued a warning to drivers to keep away from touring within the morning and night hours – the favourite crossing occasions for the crabs.

Environmentalists often demand the closure of the primary street, particularly at key migration occasions.

The passage of the pink crustaceans – the species known as gecarcinus ruricola – may final till July.

The largest quantity of site visitors happens between April and May. Residents should watch out: when the crabs really feel threatened, they’ll puncture automobile tires with their pincers.

Official figures estimate that some 3.5 million crabs die every season on the street, many crushed by passing autos. They every take round a minute and a half to cross.

This kind of crab lives and migrates within the Bahamas, Nicaragua, Jamaica and Dominica.

But solely right here, and maybe in one other sector of the coast in the direction of the neighboring province of Cienfuegos, does its path collide so dramatically with human site visitors.