Cradock to become Kaladokhwe? 10 more Eastern Cape towns and landmarks could be renamed | News24

Local vacationer stops for an image alongside the R61 linking Karoo cities of Cradock and Graaf-Reinet.

The historic Karoo city of Cradock’s title might be modified to eNxuba or Kaladokhwe.

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe’s hometown Cala, might be renamed Xhalanga.

Colchester suburb, simply 40 kilometres north of Gqeberha, might be modified to Nukukamma.

Ten extra names of Eastern Cape locations, together with 5 cities, have been submitted to the Eastern Cape Provincial Geographical Names Committee (EPGNC) for renaming.

The committee accepted and famous the purposes for proposed title adjustments throughout its quarterly assembly on Thursday.

Between February and September, the committee will crisscross 5 areas within the province holding stakeholder engagements and public consultations over the proposed names.

Stakeholders, together with communities, can have the chance to help or object to the proposed title adjustments.

The Geographical Names Committee holds public hearings for proposals for brand new names of cities and landmarks, after which takes it to the South African Geographical Names Council.

The council advises Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa on new geographical names and the altering of present names.

Deputy chairperson of the ECPGNC Zukile Jodwana stated: “The committee implores stakeholders and members of the public to please take part in these consultations in their respective areas when called upon.”

Proposed

In the purposes, it has been proposed that the historic Karoo city of Cradock be renamed Nxuba or Kaladokhwe.

Kaladokhwe is an isiXhosa phrase distorted from the title Cradock, whereas Nxuba is the native title for the Great Fish River.

It’s proposed that Algoa Bay be renamed Nelson Mandela Bay.

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe’s hometown Cala, might be renamed Xhalanga.

Colchester suburb, simply 40km north of Gqeberha, might be modified to Nukukamma.

After finishing stakeholder engagement periods, the committee will start public consultations in May 2022 within the areas of Buffalo City and Raymond Mhlaba (Amathole District), later adopted by Nelson Mandela Metro and Chris Hani District Municipalities.

Other proposals are:

The small city of Tarkastad be modified to eSkapu and Gompo suburb in East London be modified to Clement Kadalie. The renaming of the suburb Gompo is anticipated to pave the way in which for the long-standing proposal of the renaming of East London to Gompo. The course of to alter East London to Gompo hit a snag as a result of duplication of names isn’t allowed. A portion of the N2 working into the city of Dutywa has been proposed to be named Ngumbela Road. Lobbyists need to honour the reminiscence of late well-known businessman Mthetheleli Ngumbela who hails from the city. Ngumbela was philanthropist who contributed considerably to sport growth within the Eastern Cape. He died in a automobile accident on the N2 between Dutywa and Butterworth on 13 October 2021, on the age of 81. A portion of Alice within the precinct of Fort Hare University, which is at the moment named Fort Hare, might be renamed Chief Maqoma. It’s additionally proposed that Tylden, a village within the Chris Hani District municipality, be modified to Steve Biko; whereas Sterkstroom be named Ngquzubomvu.

Jodwana stated the motivations behind the proposed names embody intentions to revive authentic phrases of the locations.

He added that some purposes cited the suggestions of the Truth Reconciliation Commission to rename sure geographical options after those that contributed to the wrestle in opposition to apartheid.

In February Mthethwa sparked a heated debate after he authorized adjustments of seven Eastern Cape cities and two airports.

This noticed Port Elizabeth being named Gqeberha, and King William’s city altering to Qonce amongst different adjustments.

Jodwana beforehand described title adjustments as a necessary situation of restoring misplaced heritage.

He stated it ought to be seen within the context of unjust processes dedicated in opposition to numerous teams, and to the extent {that a} language and folks is disappearing primarily based on the imposition of overseas names.

