Craig Overton leads Somerset fightback on truncated second day

Hampshire 144 for five (Holland 49, Overton 3-21) path Somerset 211 (Overton 44, Abbott 3-60) by 67 runs

Craig Overton claimed his four-hundredth first-class wicket as Somerset fought again strongly on the finish of a rain-shortened second day of the LV= Insurance County Championship match with Hampshire at Taunton.

The guests cruising in direction of a first-innings lead when reaching 107 for one in reply to 211, Ian Holland main the way in which with 49.

But the ultimate session noticed Overton produce an impressed seven-over spell, eradicating Holland and James Vince, as Hampshire lurched to 117 for 4 earlier than closing on 144 for 5.

The England seamer ended the day with three for 21 from 18 overs, retaining his facet within the sport as they led by 67 runs.

Early morning rain created a moist outfield and no play was potential earlier than lunch. The motion acquired underway at 1.40pm with Hampshire instantly seeking to be constructive and make up for misplaced time.

Felix Organ, unbeaten on 15 in a single day, performed Overton by means of the offside for 4, however in the identical over, the second of the day, he threw the bat at a large one and edged a chest-high catch to Lewis Gregory at third slip.

New batsman Nick Gubbins confronted a testing begin. But Somerset’s seam assault, Overton aside, have been unable to match the nagging accuracy of their Hampshire counterparts on the opening day.

Some free deliveries allowed Gubbins and Holland to take the whole to 63 for one from 26 overs when an issue with the ball led to it being modified.

It was 69 for one when the rain returned to trigger a break in play. Holland had moved to 36, taking part in and lacking at instances, but in addition using cautious shot choice to take few dangers.

Play resumed at 3.20pm and Gubbins quickly produced the shot of the day, a perfectly timed back-foot stroke that despatched the ball racing previous bowler Gregory for 4.

Gubbins adopted up with two boundaries off the subsequent over, despatched down by Josh Davey, and was wanting in ominous type.

He had moved to 26 when extra rain despatched the gamers off. Tea was taken, with Hampshire 95 for one from 36 overs, with Holland unbeaten on 44.

Somerset desperately wanted a breakthrough when play resumed at 5.30pm with a potential 19 overs left within the day.

They acquired it when Overton lastly discovered the surface fringe of Holland’s bat as he pushed ahead and wicketkeeper Steve Davies took an easy catch.

Holland had confronted 111 balls and hit three fours. It was Overton’s four-hundredth first-class wicket and he continued to be the decide of a Somerset assault, who did not take pleasure in the very best of luck.

With his rating on 34, Gubbins edged Peter Siddle simply wanting Overton within the slips, having been overwhelmed by the earlier supply.

Siddle then struck in controversial circumstances when Gubbins, on 36, was judged caught behind by umpire Alex Wharf stretching ahead to a ball simply outdoors off stump.

Gubbins stood for a number of seconds in disbelief over the choice earlier than dragging himself off. Before they knew it, Hampshire have been 117 for 4 as Vince fell lbw to an Overton supply that nipped again off the seam.