Cramosa a fusion dish that combines samosa with croissant leaves people irked

The Internet is full of varied sorts of fusion dishes. While a few of them are actually tasty to eat and leave people happy, others do nothing however evoke the feeling of irritation in most. Cramosas is one such instance. According to an image posted on Twitter, it’s a meals that may be a mashup model of samosas and croissants. And, folks at the moment are discovering it onerous to digest the mixture.

The buzz about this dish began with a publish by a Twitter consumer named Priyal. “What,” they wrote – a query chances are you’ll be inclined to ask too – whereas sharing the image. The picture reveals the gadgets saved on a wood board with a price ticket saved in entrance. The textual content on the tag reads, “New Cramosa (Samosa Croissant With Mint Dip). ₹170.”

The Twitter consumer, whereas replying to her personal publish additionally shared the place the place they clicked the image. “To everyone asking, this is at Costa, Delhi airport,” they wrote.

Take a have a look at the publish:

The publish has been shared a couple of days in the past. Since being posted, the tweet has amassed greater than 3,300 likes and counting. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish varied feedback. Many additionally showcased their reactions utilizing memes.

“Translation : I want a croissant with masala,” joked a Twitter consumer. “Paap lagega yeh sab karne se inko,” shared one other. “No no no,’ wrote a 3rd.

Here’s how some others reacted:

What are your ideas on the publish? Would you strive the dish?