“Crash Landing on You” stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin to marry today

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, who performed lovers within the K-drama Crash Landing on You on Netflix, are getting married immediately, March 31, in line with Hyun’s company.

In a publish on March 31 sharing two wedding ceremony photographs on their official Instagram account, VAST Entertainment wrote: “Today, actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are getting married and taking their first step as a couple.”

The photographs confirmed the pair holding palms, with Son (who’s at present starring within the hit Netflix K-drama Thirty-Nine) carrying two completely different wedding ceremony clothes, whereas Hyun is pictured in a basic type black/white tuxedo and bowtie in a single picture and an all-white swimsuit in one other.

“We apologize that the ceremony will be held privately due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation and instead share the news [of their marriage] through these wedding photos,” the corporate added.

The wedding ceremony, which reportedly started at 4 p.m. native time, is being held on the Aston House venue of the Grand Walkerhill lodge within the Gwangjin neighborhood of Seoul, the South Korean capital, in line with South Korea’s Yonhap and other Korean media.

The “Jacobean style” venue, which is described to exude “the classical atmosphere of a 17th century British royal mansion,” according to the hotel’s website, has hosted the weddings of varied different main Korean celebrities, together with actress Kim Hee-sun (who’s starring within the upcoming fantasy Ok-drama Tomorrow on Netflix) in addition to actress/former Ok-pop star Park Soo-jin, who married actor Bae Yong-joon, South Korea’s HanKyung and other Korean media report.

The house reportedly can accommodate as much as 300 folks however the wedding ceremony visitor listing, which consists solely of the couple’s dad and mom and shut acquaintances, is prone to be a lot smaller because of the pandemic, Korean media report.

Among the visitor listing is famed Korean actor Jang Dong-gun (an in depth pal of Hyun for 17 years), who will probably be giving the congratulatory speech on the wedding ceremony, in line with South Korea’s Chosun newspaper and other Korean media.

Korean singers Gummy and Kim Bum-soo are attributable to carry out a congratulatory tune on the ceremony, in line with South Korea’s Star Today.

No additional particulars in regards to the wedding ceremony ceremony have been disclosed.

Dubbed by Korean media as “the wedding of the century,” the key Korean stars first labored collectively within the 2018 Korean crime motion thriller movie The Negotiation earlier than starring in Crash Landing on You the next yr, the place Son performs a South Korean enterprise government who falls in love with a North Korean soldier performed by Hyun.

After denying courting rumors swirling between the 2 for years, in January 2021, the couple lastly confirmed that they had been courting for about two years since March 2020, round a month after the top of Crash Landing on You, in line with Yonhap.

The pair introduced they have been engaged in February 2022. Hyun revealed on the time: “I’ve found someone I can spend the rest of my life with.”

He mentioned: “I promised to walk together with her—who always makes me smile—through the days ahead,” in line with Korean media.