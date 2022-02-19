Crash Prompts Emergency Closure Of Hwy 371 North Of Brainerd

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota transportation officers say Highway 371 north of Brainerd has been closed till additional discover following a crash Friday afternoon.

According to MnDOT, the crash occurred on the freeway close to Hole-in-the-Day Bay. A detour has been arrange.

Motorists are suggested to provide emergency employees room to work through the use of different routes.