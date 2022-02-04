Americas

Crashes Pile Up In Freezing Rain On Massachusetts And New Hampshire Roads

BOSTON (CBS) – Authorities are asking drivers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire to remain dwelling if attainable Friday. If not, use excessive warning out on the roads.

Freezing rain and flash freezes are creating hazardous situations on highways and streets. Police in each states stated it’s led to a number of crashes and automobiles sliding off the highway.

One individual died in a crash involving a dump truck and one other automobile on Route 495 north in Chelmsford round 6:30 a.m.

New Hampshire State Police tweeted they’ve responded to 72 crashes since 4 p.m. Thursday.

Temperatures will fall throughout the day Friday because the rain comes down.

If it’s important to drive Friday, you’re suggested to go extraordinarily sluggish or delay your journey till the climate improves.





