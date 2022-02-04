Crashes Pile Up In Freezing Rain On Massachusetts And New Hampshire Roads

BOSTON (CBS) – Authorities are asking drivers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire to remain dwelling if attainable Friday. If not, use excessive warning out on the roads.

Freezing rain and flash freezes are creating hazardous situations on highways and streets. Police in each states stated it’s led to a number of crashes and automobiles sliding off the highway.

One individual died in a crash involving a dump truck and one other automobile on Route 495 north in Chelmsford round 6:30 a.m.

New Hampshire State Police tweeted they’ve responded to 72 crashes since 4 p.m. Thursday.

Here’s an inventory of everybody telling you to remain dwelling right now:@MassEMA @MassDOT and each meteorologist, police division, fireplace division, native DPW and emergency room employee in Eastern Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. — Burlington Police MA (@burlingtonpd) February 4, 2022

Temperatures will fall throughout the day Friday because the rain comes down.

Seeing a number of vehicles off the aspect of the freeway as we journey north on 495 by Boxborough, Littleton and Chelmsford. It’s sleeting and the roads are very slippery. Dangerous situations. @wbz pic.twitter.com/KfZ7kEZoaH — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) February 4, 2022

If it’s important to drive Friday, you’re suggested to go extraordinarily sluggish or delay your journey till the climate improves.