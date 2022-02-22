‘Crazy’: Fans stunned by 5am finish as tennis tournament makes history

Tennis matches typically go into the wee hours of the morning however match took that to the subsequent degree, breaking a long-held document.

The tennis world has been left shocked by a collection of insane marathon matches at a match in Mexico that has created historical past.

There had been unbelievable scenes on the ATP 500 occasion in Acapulco when three consecutive first spherical matches every went to a deciding set, ensuing within the day’s play ending within the wee hours of Tuesday morning native time.

It all started with a decent three-setter between John Isner and Fernando Verdasco, which Isner received in over three hours.

The motion continued when fortunate loser Stefan Kozlov confronted Grigor Dimitrov and took it proper as much as the extra fancied Bulgarian.

Dimitrov was enjoying nowhere close to his greatest, serving 11 double faults for the match, and Kozlov took benefit, claiming the primary set in a tie-break.

When he put a regulation volley into the web, a downcast Dimitrov obtained down on his haunches and stared on the ball in bewilderment.

Kozlov was cramping badly all through the match and halfway throughout the second set, he collapsed onto the court docket, waving for help as each his quads bulged from the excruciating cramps.

Dimitrov got here to his support and helped the American stretch the cramps out. Kozlov may barely transfer however he someway carried on, rallying to win the third set and declare the three hour and 21 minute marathon 7-6 5-7 6-3.

He nonetheless had sufficient vitality for fun although, sending a cheeky message to Rafael Nadal, who needed to abandon their apply session after he was advised he had been entered within the match.

“Rafa sorry for stopping practice today,” Kozlov wrote on the TV digicam together with a smiley face, as has grow to be customary for tennis gamers after a victory.

Tennis pundits had been shocked Kozlov had pulled off the upset over Dimitrov.

Commentator Jose Morgado tweeted: “Incredible. LL Stefan Kozlov, one of the most intriguing players on the ATP, gets the biggest win of his career.”

Respected tennis reporter Ben Rothenberg dubbed it “the craziest match of 2022”.

The chaos didn’t cease there. At 1.30am native time, the final match of the day was delayed by a ill-timed ceremony that concerned a large Mexican flag being unfurled throughout the court docket.

The final match between Alexander Zverev and American younger gun Jenson Brooksby was one other basic three-setter that went nicely over three hours.

By the time world No. 3 Zverev lastly sealed the 3-6 7-6 6-2 win, the time in Mexico was 4.55am.

It broke the document for the newest ever end to an ATP tennis match, surpassing the basic battle between Lleyton Hewitt and Marcos Baghdatis on the 2008 Australian Open, which wrapped up at 4.55am in Melbourne.

The sizzling situations could also be oppressive in Mexico however maybe the matches in future evening session shall be scheduled earlier, so a minimum of everybody can get some sleep.