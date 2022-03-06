‘Crazy: Hilary Duff lifts lid on challenge with filming HIMYM spin-off

It’s the spin-off to some of the widespread sitcoms ever – and there was one side of filming How I Met Your Father that basically blew Hilary Duff’s thoughts.

Hilary Duff has opened up in regards to the pressures of making a spin-off to the wildly widespread How I Met Your Mother sitcom, which ran for 9 seasons, revealing what sealed the deal for her to signal on because the lead.

How I Met Your Father, starring Duff as Sophie, a 30-something girl in New York City who’s looking for love and hanging out along with her tight-knit group of buddies, could function an identical format to the unique and a few delicate nods – however that’s the place the similarities finish.

“We got very reassured by our creators and writers that we weren’t trying to reboot the original show,” Duff instructed information.com.au.

“They’re just 30-something-year-olds trying to find love, and trying to find themselves along the way.”

Stream extra leisure information dwell & on demand with Flash. 25+ information channels in 1 place. New to Flash? Try 1 month free. Offer ends 31 October, 2022 >

The former Lizzie Maguire and Younger star, 34, defined that the residence of authentic characters Lily and Marshall (performed by Alyson Hannigan and Jason Segel) and their iconic show swords are referenced, however the brand new characters don’t know of their significance.

“They [the new cast] just happen to stumble into this very coincidental, familiar zone … but the [creators] just let us know that we don’t have to emulate any of the characters or try to keep up with them, because they did their jobs so well. and we are not them,” Duff stated.

“I think that was comforting to us. We were like, ‘OK, the script is really good, we see the opportunity here, we see where they’re going.’

“We get to bring this new essence to these characters and have our own fun and our own adventure.”

Along with Duff, HIMYF – which was simply renewed for a second season –additionally stars Francia Raisa as Sophie’s finest pal Valentina, Tom Ainsley as her British boyfriend Charlie, Chris Lowell as Jesse, Suraj Sharma as his buddy Sid, Tien Tran as Jesse’s adopted sister Ellen, and Kim Cattrall as Sophie’s future self, who tells the story to her children.

Describing the primary time all of them sat down for a desk learn with the script, Lowell stated there have been “sparks coming off the page”.

“It wouldn’t have been anyone’s fault if it took us a second to kind of find our chemistry together, so I think we were all just kind of flabbergasted from the outset that the moment we read the first script aloud with each other, it just came to life,” Lowell instructed information.com.au.

The collection leans into the sitcom format of its predecessor – a extra uncommon format within the present crop of productions – and Duff admitted that it was troublesome to maintain up with the ever-changing model of their scripts.

“During the shoot, we’d have one to two chances to say the lines that are written on the page and then in come the writers and they were like, ‘Here’s your new line change, here’s your new joke, here’s your new bit’,” she stated.

“Literally you get told it one time – and then you go. That was crazy new for all of us.”

Comparing HIMYF’s storylines to these of the hit sitcoms of the early 2000s, Duff stated that it’s been modernised in order to be extra “grounded” and “authentic”.

“I feel like we’re on the brink of something, where it’s like sitcoms are kind of having a revival moment, but they’re more grounded and more real so it’s not so over the top and we’re not sticking to this sitcom formula that doesn’t feel authentic to how people act in normal settings,” she stated.

The first two episodes of How I Met Your Father season one premiere on Disney+ on March 9.