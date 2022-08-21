“Creativity At Its Best”: Harsh Goenka Shares Pharmacist’s “Unique” Wedding Invitation, Internet Impressed

Internet customers have praised the person for his innovation and creativity.

Businessman Harsh Goenka, who is understood for sharing attention-grabbing tweets, is again with one other publish that has left the web chuckling. Taking to Twitter, the RPG Chairman on Saturday shared a pharmacist’s wedding ceremony invitation and what caught everybody’s consideration was the innovation behind it.

“A pharmacist’s wedding invitation! People have become so innovative these days,” Mr Goenka wrote within the caption. The wedding ceremony invite appeared just like the again facet of a pack of tablets. However, opposite to the same old warning and ingredient listing, it contained the small print of the marriage time, date and the bride and groom’s names.

Take a glance under:

A pharmacist’s wedding ceremony invitation! People have change into so revolutionary as of late…. pic.twitter.com/VrrlMCZut9 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 20, 2022

The bride and groom recognized as Ezhilarasan and Vasanthakumari respectively are set to tie the knot on September 5. “All friends and relatives don’t miss my wedding function,” learn the warning part.

Since being shared, the publish has gone viral with greater than 3,200 likes. Several web customers praised the person for his innovation and creativity. “The Tamizh intellect and their creativity at its best,” wrote one person. “It is the wedding planners who became more innovative,” added one other.

Some customers jokingly mentioned, “Hope and wish this relation doesn’t has expiry,” whereas a fourth referred to as the marriage invitation “unique”.

Meanwhile, talking of weddings, a number of days again, a video displaying a bride and groom playing rock-paper-scissors simply earlier than exchanging garlands had gone viral on the web. The clip confirmed the couple standing on stage on the point of carry out the ritualistic change of garlands. However, they take a while out to play the favored recreation. They did it to determine who will get to place the garland first.

