Crédit Agricole appoints Indonesia chief representative officer | crédit agricole, indonesia, xavier roux, apac | FinanceAsia

Crédit Agricole CIB, the company and funding banking arm of French banking group, Crédit Agricole, has announced the appointment of Xavier Roux as chief consultant officer for Indonesia, efficient April 20.

He replaces Franck Passillier, who in March moved to Mumbai to tackle the position of senior nation officer for India, as reported by FinanceAsia.

Roux relocated to Jakarta on April 20, a spokesperson for Crédit Agricole CIB informed FA, and experiences to senior regional officer for APAC, Michel Roy.

Roux was most not too long ago senior nation officer for Canada, a job he stuffed since 2014. Other senior positions…