Crédit Agricole CIB appoints senior country officer for India | crédit agricole cib, india, franck passillier | FinanceAsia

Crédit Agricole CIB, the company and funding banking arm of Crédit Agricole Group, has introduced the promotion of Franck Passillier to senior nation officer for India, efficient March 25

Passillier was most lately chief consultant for Crédit Agricole CIB Indonesia, based mostly in Jakarta, a job he had crammed since 2017 He has since relocated to Mumbai for the brand new place, a spokesperson confirmed with FinanceAsia, and he studies to Michel Roy, senior regional officer for Asia Pacific

Passillier replaces Aymeric De Reynies, who has relocated to France, the spokesperson stated, and his substitute in Jakarta “will be announced in due course ”

The financial institution sees ongoing alternatives to service multinationals, main home corporates, and monetary establishments…