Credit Suisse makes senior IBCM appointments in Asia | credit suisse, ibcm | FinanceAsia

Credit Suisse has reappointed two former executives inside Asia Pacific Investment Banking & Capital Markets (IBCM) crew, in accordance with a memo seen by FinanceAsia and confirmed by a Credit Suisse spokesperson

Robert Huray rejoins the financial institution within the function of vice chairman of Southeast Asia, and Nick Thursby as head of Financial Institutions Group (FIG) protection for Southeast Asia Both are primarily based in Singapore and their appointments are efficient from January 2022

As vice chairman of Southeast Asia IBCM, Huray reviews to Rehan Anwer and Kuan-Ern Tan, co-heads of IBCM for Southeast Asia In addition to this function, Huray will lead Global Industrials Group (GIG) protection for Southeast Asia IBCM, reporting to Asia Pacific (APAC)…