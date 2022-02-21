Credit Suisse’s controversial clients included sanctioned Zim tycoon Billy Rautenbach | Fin24

Billy Rautenbach is seen exterior the High Court on November 19, 2009 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Credit Suisse Group AG managed accounts for purchasers concerned in human rights abuses, corruption and drug trafficking, in response to newspaper stories primarily based on leaked knowledge on greater than 18,000 accounts that collectively held greater than $100 billion.

An nameless whistle-blower gave the data to German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung, which shared the information with a nonprofit journalism group and dozens of different information organizations worldwide. The knowledge covers accounts opened from the Nineteen Forties till properly into the final decade, the New York Times stated Sunday. The Guardian stated a number of the accounts stay open.

Credit Suisse issued a statement quickly after the tales had been printed, saying it “strongly rejects the allegations and insinuations about the bank’s purposed business practices”. It stated the data is “based on partial, inaccurate, or selective information taken out of context, resulting in tendentious interpretations of the bank’s business conduct.”

It stated it reviewed the accounts concerned after receiving inquiries from the consortium engaged on the tales. About 90% are closed or had been already within the strategy of being shut, of which greater than 60% had been closed earlier than 2015, the financial institution stated.

“Of the remaining active accounts, we are comfortable that appropriate due diligence, reviews and other control related steps,” the Zurich-based lender stated.

Among the problems highlighted within the Times:

There had been 25 accounts holding about $270 million that belonged to individuals accused of involvement in a conspiracy surrounding Venezuela’s state-owned oil firm, Petroleos de Venezuela SA.

Another account belonged to Zimbabwean businessman Muller Conrad “Billy” Rautenbach below sanction by US and European authorities for his connections to the federal government of former President Robert Mugabe.

According to the Guardian, account holders included:

A human trafficker within the Philippines

A Hong Kong inventory trade official jailed for bribery

Corrupt officers in nations together with Egypt and Ukraine

“These media allegations appear to be a concerted effort to discredit not only the bank but the Swiss financial market-place as a whole, which has undergone significant changes over the last several years,” Credit Suisse stated in Sunday’s assertion.

“In line with financial market reforms across the sector and in Switzerland, Credit Suisse has taken a series of significant additional measures over the last decade, including considerable further investments in combating financial crime.”