‘Creepy men’ could kill off nude beach

One of Victoria’s final surviving nudist seashores is vulnerable to being shuttered after various “creepy” acts left locals livid.

Sunnyside North Beach, in Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula area, has been standard with naturists ever because it was given a “clothing optional” designation again in 1986.

But ongoing “illegal and inappropriate” points on the small, rocky bay has now triggered the native council to get entangled.

Mornington Peninsula Shire took the difficulty to its council assembly on Tuesday night time, with councillors voting on whether or not the nudist part of the seaside might stay.

A report, tabled on the council assembly and seen by the ABC, stated the seaside had just lately change into “an area attracting people engaging in illegal, inappropriate activities”.

“Anecdotal evidence suggests drug use and sexual activities take place regularly at the carpark and beach during all times of the day and night, resulting in hazardous rubbish, such as syringes, being left on the beach and within the carpark, and surrounding bluffs,” the report stated.

Local councillor Steve Holland stated it was “a good time to review” the standing of the seaside nonetheless councillor Paul Mercurio opposed the dialogue.

The council determined it should maintain a session on the seaside’s nude standing in March.

However, ought to the Mornington Peninsula Shire Council want to take away the authorized safety for Sunnyside’s nudist guests, they should ask the state’s Planning Minister Richard Wynne to vary it, because the council itself doesn’t have that energy.

The Keep Sunnyside Beach Clothing Optional motion group has blasted the council session.

“The beach is a public resource,” the group stated.

“It is not a private beach for those adjoining landholders to have for their exclusive use.”

‘Can’t say it’s pervert free’

The seaside has lengthy been suffering from controversies and has been hit with dangerous evaluations on Google for a few years.

“Won’t recommend to go as a solo woman. Beautiful beach but lots of creepy men, some trying to pretend to not get near to you but you can obviously feel it. I felt uncomfortable and I had put clothes on,” one lady wrote 11 months in the past.

“When I fell asleep, I saw a man watching me behind the rocks doing something indecent to himself. Sad that I cannot feel free, safe and relaxed here without disturbance. It’s a nude beach but it seems to be a hook-up beach with mostly sleazy men.”

Another reviewer stated there was “just too many creepy old men coincidentally driving around (sometimes parking for five minutes) making the outing unpleasant”.

A 3rd appeared detached to the scenario.

“Can’t say it’s pervert free. But hey, it’s one of the very few nude beaches in Victoria,” they wrote.

There are solely three clothes non-compulsory seashores in Victoria: Sunnyside North on the Mornington Peninsula, Point Impossible Beach in Torquay and Southside Beach close to Point Addis.