Crew rescued after two ships collide off Dutch coast amid Storm Corrie

Eighteen crew members have been rescued after two ships collided throughout a storm off the coast of the Netherlands.

The Dutch coastguard stated they’d rescued all folks onboard a ship that was left drifting rudderless and had begun taking over water.

The collision within the North Sea occurred as Storm Corrie lashed different components of northern Europe.

The ‘Julietta D’ — a Maltese-registered freighter — collided with one other boat round 32 kilometres west of the port of Ijmuiden, stated Edward Zwitser, a spokesman for the Royal Dutch Lifeboat Company.

The different boat — an oil tanker named Pechora Star — was additionally broken, however was capable of proceed its voyage, he added.

Three helicopters, together with one from Belgium, had been concerned within the rescue operation.

The highly effective winds of Storm Corrie comply with Storm Malik, which has killed at least four people and destroyed dozens of houses.

The western Netherlands had been hit notably onerous on Monday morning with highly effective gusts uprooting timber and inflicting visitors issues.