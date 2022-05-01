Crews Recover Body Of 2nd Man Thrown From Boat On Big Marine Lake

UPDATE (4:40 p.m.): The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the physique of a second man was recovered round 4 p.m. Saturday from Big Marine Lake.

The man was on a ship with one other man lake Friday once they misplaced management and had been thrown into the chilly water. While bystanders tried to avoid wasting them, they had been unsuccessful.

The names of the 2 males have but to be launched.

SCANDIA, Minn. (WCCO) — Crews recovered a person’s physique and are nonetheless working to seek out one other’s after a ship capsized Friday afternoon on a well-liked central Minnesota lake.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded shortly after 2 p.m. to Big Marine Lake close to Scandia, which is roughly 40 miles northeast of Minneapolis. A caller instructed officers that they noticed boaters in misery on the north facet of the lake.

Witnesses reported stated they noticed two males lose management of a ship shortly after departing the touchdown. The boat overturned and the lads had been thrown into the chilly water.

Bystanders heard the lads calling for assist and tried to avoid wasting them. However, the nice Samaritans couldn’t discover them.

A dive crew, a water restoration crew, state troopers and DNR officers responded to the lake to assist in the search, which after an hour changed into a restoration operation.

Shortly after 7 p.m., crews discovered the physique of one of many males. Teams are nonetheless working to seek out the opposite lacking man.

The names of the lads have but to be launched pending the notification of household.

Crews had been out looking till about 2 a.m., however climate circumstances pressured them to tug the operation.

Authorities say this time of yr is especially lethal for boat accidents as a result of the water is so chilly. The temperature of the water in Big Marine Lake on Friday was roughly 45 levels.