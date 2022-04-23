Crews working to rescue severely injured hiker who fell 100 feet in West Hills

A person who fell about 100 toes whereas mountain climbing in West Hills was in vital situation Friday evening, based on authorities.

A helicopter crew discovered the injured hiker, a 25-year-old man, round 8:22 p.m. within the space of 6800 Valley Circle Blvd., close to Bell Canyon Park and Castle Peak, after authorities acquired a 911 name concerning the fall at 7:55 p.m., based on the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Rescuers had been working to extricate him so he may very well be transported to a hospital, firefighters stated.

“The patient will be transported in critical condition,” firefighters stated, including that he suffered important traumatic accidents.

Ventura County firefighters had been additionally aiding within the rescue effort, authorities stated.

Further data was not out there.