Cricket Association Of Bengal Requests BCCI To Allow Spectators For India vs West Indies T20I Series | Cricket News

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Thursday requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to permit spectators at Eden Gardens for the T20I collection in opposition to West Indies. India and West Indies will lock horns within the T20I collection on the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16. “The matter relating to the hosting of the three T20 international matches between India and West Indies were discussed threadbare,” CAB stated in an announcement.

“It was informed to the members that the CAB has requested the BCCI to allow spectators at the venue. Feedback from the BCCI is awaited. CAB is still hopeful of a positive outcome,” it added.

The Apex Council Meeting of CAB additionally permitted the choice that the floodlight system of the Eden Gardens wants renovation and the LED system must be put in on the earliest with DMX facility.

Moreover, fixtures and match guidelines for the upcoming league tournaments for each first and second divisions had been permitted by the members and it was determined that fixtures could also be launched instantly.

“Registration window for the players has been extended till 28 February 2022 keeping in mind the current relaxations accorded by the State Government so that it’s easier for the clubs, units as well as the players to come and complete their registration formalities,” CAB stated.

The Apex council congratulated U19 World Cup-winning Indian workforce members Avishek Porel and particularly Ravi Kumar for his distinctive bowling efficiency.