Cricket Australia Names Lachlan Henderson As Chairman | Cricket News

Cricket Australia on Thursday appointed Lachlan Henderson as the brand new chairman of the board, changing interim chair Richard Freudenstein. Henderson, a former first grade participant and present group chief govt of Epworth HealthCare, is the third chair introduced within the final 5 months and can completely maintain the place vacated by Earl Eddings after his resignation in October final yr.

“Dr Henderson, who will commence immediately, signalled his first priorities would be ensuring a strong, sustainable financial future for cricket, increased participation, particularly among girls and women, improved consultation with state and territory chairs and all stakeholders, and continuing to drive high standards of behaviour across the game,” the cricket board mentioned in a launch on Thursday.

Henderson, who performed age-group cricket for Western Australia within the Eighties and joined Cricket Australia as a board member in 2018, takes excessive place in an essential section following the exit of Australian Test captain Tim Paine and head coach Justin Langer.

“I would like to thank Richard, the other CA directors and the state chairs and boards for their support. It is a privilege and honour to be elected chair and serve our national sport,” mentioned Henderson, who was the chairman of Western Australia Cricket Association for 2 years.

Henderson mentioned he’s “looking forward to working closely with our states and territory cricket chairs and associations, the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA), our players and our partners, on how we unite and work together to ensure cricket continues to thrive into the future as Australia’s favourite sport.”

