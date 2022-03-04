Sports

Cricket fraternity shocked as Shane Warne dies at 52 | Cricket News – Times of India

The Wall



NEW DELHI: Australian legend Shane Warne, broadly considered the best leg-spinner of all time, has died aged 52, in keeping with an announcement issued by his administration firm on Friday. The assertion stated he died in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected coronary heart assault. It comes simply hours after the demise was introduced of fellow Australian nice Rod Marsh.

As quickly because the information broke out, former and present cricketers got here out to expressed their shock:

Australia opener David Warner tweeted: “Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I’m lost for words, and this is extremely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just can not believe it. #rip, you will both be missed.”





