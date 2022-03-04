Cricket fraternity shocked as Shane Warne dies at 52 | Cricket News – Times of India

NEW DELHI: Australian legend Shane Warne , broadly considered the best leg-spinner of all time, has died aged 52, in keeping with an announcement issued by his administration firm on Friday. The assertion stated he died in Koh Samui, Thailand , of a suspected coronary heart assault. It comes simply hours after the demise was introduced of fellow Australian nice Rod Marsh

As quickly because the information broke out, former and present cricketers got here out to expressed their shock:

Australia opener David Warner tweeted: “Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I’m lost for words, and this is extremely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just can not believe it. #rip, you will both be missed.”

Two legends of our sport have left us too quickly. I’m misplaced for phrases, and that is extraordinarily unhappy. My ideas and praye… https://t.co/K9FEukAgJA — David Warner (@davidwarner31) 1646403741000

Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I can not course of the passing of this nice of our sport and in addition an individual I am going… https://t.co/AbXo4rsn57 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 1646406439000

I’m actually misplaced for phrases right here, that is extraordinarily unhappy. An absolute legend and champion of our sport has left us. RIP… https://t.co/Q4DNPPNkTT — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) 1646404971000

Cannot consider it. One of the best spinners, the person who made spin cool, celebrity Shane Warne is not any extra. Li… https://t.co/cZi1zpL8Fu — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 1646402845000

Shocked past phrases. A legend of our sport, an icon, and somebody who revolutionised spin bowling. RIP Shane Warne. https://t.co/4rjArGHpSp — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) 1646405372000

Shocked to listen to about Shane Warne’s departure. Shared some fantastic years with him through the begin of my profession. Rest in peace, legend! — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) 1646403900000

Sad, speechless, and fully shocked. An unimaginable loss to cricket. I’ve no phrases. Thank you for every little thing y… https://t.co/sHqhbYGLC1 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 1646404424000

At lack of phrases to listen to in regards to the demise of our cricketing legend Shane Warne, he was all the time magical on the sector.… https://t.co/354fjuTbQx — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) 1646404928000

Absolutely shocked to listen to about Shane Warne. A terrific statesman of our sport. May God bless his soul and my rental… https://t.co/NO6OQBNOfX — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) 1646405992000

A minute silence held in Antigua for Shane Warne ❤️Real sense of big shock out right here.📸 @GeorgeDobell1 https://t.co/2vHI0XaTE6 — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) 1646405791000

Just heard the devastating information about legendary Shane Warne passing away. No phrases to explain how shocked & unhappy i… https://t.co/vLVFBb5XGa — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) 1646403209000