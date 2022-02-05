Cricket: India Take On West Indies, Look To Get Back To Winning Ways In Historic 1000th ODI | Cricket News

Rohit Sharma‘s presence as the brand new chief, with a contemporary template to arrest the acquainted ‘middle-order muddle’, is strictly what the Indian group wants whereas ushering in a brand new period, which is able to start with the ODI collection towards the West Indies, starting in Ahmedabad on Sunday. After a impolite actuality test towards a weak South African facet within the away collection, India are actually again in acquainted settings with a brand new ODI captain in Rohit, who will group up with illustrious Rahul Dravid and attempt to get India again to successful methods.

The series-opener is the historic a thousandth ODI for India, who want to start their preparations for the 2023 World Cup after failing to win the coveted trophy in 2015 and 2019, and the group will certainly have a look at a paradigm shift in technique.

The ‘Rohit-Dravid’ duo over the course of the following few months will underline the ‘Men in Blue’s’ philosophy within the 50-over format after it turned clear that some rejigging is required as part of course correction.

Thus, the collection starting Sunday can be the right platform to concentrate on setting their struggling middle-order proper.

Firstly, skipper Rohit, one of many most interesting white-ball exponents, must lead from the entrance.

With KL Rahul unavailable within the first recreation, and different specialist openers Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad each testing COVID-19 optimistic, it will likely be Ishan Kishan who can be opening the batting with the skipper.

“Ishan Kishan is the only option we have and he will open with me,” Rohit mentioned on the eve of the series-opener.

“Mayank (Agarwal) was added to the squad and he is still in isolation. He came (joined) late and we have some rules in place. If someone is travelling, we have to put them in (mandatory 3-day) quarantine. He has still not finished his quarantine, so Ishan will open the innings,” elaborated Rohit.

Rohit on his day can take any attack to cleaners and the West Indies’, rather inexperienced one, would be no exception and ditto for Kishan.

In the series against South Africa, save Rishabh Pant’s knock in the second game, the middle-order crumbled on all the three occasions and the need of the hour is to have impactful players in it.

With Shreyas Iyer not available for the series, there is a chance for aggressive Suryakumar Yadav and equally formidable Deepak Hooda, who has had a decent outing in the last Vijay Hazare Trophy, to impress the national selectors.

Apart from two, a lot will depend on how Virat Kohli performs.

India had tried rookie Venkatesh Iyer in an unfamiliar middle-order position in South Africa, but the experiment didn’t work.

In terms of bowling, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, is back to the ODI squad, and would most probably be in the playing XI along with his seasoned partner Yuzvendra Chahal.

The 27-year-old Kuldeep played his last ODI against Sri Lanka in July 2021, and recently recovered after undergoing a surgery.

But the team management has included young Jodhpur-born googly bowler Ravi Bishnoi in the squad, and it would be interesting to see if he gets a game right away.

In the absence of key pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, who have been rested, the bowling unit is expected to be led by ‘Palghar Express’ Shardul Thakur, who shone in the Johannesburg Test against South Africa.

It is the best chance for Thakur, whose prowess with the bat was on display in the ODI series against the Proteas, to cement his place in the side.

Also, along with him, the series provides a chance for young bowlers like Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan to step up and stake a permanent claim with two years left for the World Cup.

Meanwhile, West Indies would come into the context after their confidence boosting T20 series win over England, although the format is entirely different.

The team from the Caribbean possess a power-hitter Nicholas Pooran, who can turn the game on its head. He would also look to impress the franchises before the IPL auction.

He would however need support from others.

Also, the role of skipper Kieron Pollard and experienced all-rounder Jason Holder could be the difference on a day.

Pollard and his men would be more than keen to spoil India’s party in their marquee clash.

Teams (from):

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan.

Promoted

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicolas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepard, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Match starts at 1.30 PM.