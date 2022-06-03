Cricketer Shreyas Iyer buys Mercedes-AMG G 63 SUV worth ₹2.45 crore

Indian cricketer and Kolkata Knight Riders captain at this yr’s Indian Premier League (IPL) Shreyas Iyer added yet one more luxurious automobile to his storage. Iyer purchased the brand new Mercedes-AMG G 63 4Matic SUV which has a price ticket of ₹2.45 crore (ex-showroom). The cricketer took the supply of his new Mercedes-AMG SUV on the Mercedes-Benz Landmark Cars dealership situated in Mumbai.

The new Mercedes-AMG G 63 4Matic SUV is, nevertheless, not solely the luxurious automobile that Iyer owns. The KKR captain additionally has a Lamborghini Huracan supercar and an Audi RS5 amongst others. The model new SUV from Mercedes-AMG continues to be prone to maintain a spot of prominance within the cricketer’s storage. Under the hood, it comes with a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine that may churn energy output of 585 PS and a peak torque of 850 Nm. It has a rear-biased all-wheel-drive setup with three differential locks. It sits on 22-inch wheels and provides a nine-speed computerized transmission.

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 4Matic SUV has the power to dash from stationary to 100kmph in 4.5 seconds. In phrases of velocity, it is available in two packages, the place it provides speeds of 220 kmph and 240 kmph respectively. The premium SUV, in response to the luxurious carmaker, performs higher when pushed off-road and whereas on the street it provides a extra dynamic and comfy journey to the consumer.

The exterior of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 has a boxy look with an imposing entrance grille representing the AMG model and the three-dimensional Mercedes star. The SUV will get the headlamps, indicators and tail lights in LED high-performance know-how as customary. The inside has a contemporary design and a redesigned dashboard that comes with analogue tubes as dial devices. It additionally options two 12.3-inch shows which were visually blended right into a single unit beneath a shared glass cowl.

